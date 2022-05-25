Renaissance Festival to be held this weekend in Lead

LEAD — Lords, ladies, jesters, dragons, and all sorts of character types and visitors are invited to attend the spectacle of a Renaissance Festival in Lead this weekend. In its inaugural year of 2021, the Black Hills Renaissance Festival was a grand success, drawing a crowd of about 1,500 attendees to Lead for the single-day event. This year organizers plan to increase and extend the activities for a two-day celebration, with an additional half-day preview open to those most loyal followers who purchase tickets in advance or who pay admission for the full weekend.
“It’s a lot of fun,” event coordinator Shareece Tatum said about the event that the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing to town. “I knew that a lot of people wanted something like this. I wasn’t terribly surprised with the amount of people who showed up (last year). I’m really excited to bring it back and expand it.”
This year’s event will feature aerial circus acts, fire dancers, roaming performers in costume, mermaids, fairies, dancers, the Society of Creative Anachronism, bellydancing, and more. More than 50 vendors will also feature Renaissance-themed items and food. Tatum said this year’s estimated attendance is expected to be at least 1,500 per day, but there is a good chance there be even more than that.
The events will be held at Manuel Brothers Park and will extend up to the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot and up to Aspire Boutique. Attendees will need to purchase tickets to attend all parts of the event. After expenses, ticket proceeds go to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, to pay for events such as the Gold Camp Jubilee Celebration during the Fourth of July, Winterfest, and more.
Leigha Patterson, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization raised about $7,500 last year. This year, she said they hope to bring in much more than that and draw an estimated 4,000 people in to Lead. Overall, Patterson said she has great expectations that this year’s event will be good for Lead.
“Last year blew us away with the amount of people who came to Lead and who got to come to our businesses and explore the town,” she said. “They didn’t know we were here because we are shadowed by Deadwood. They just thought we were an old, deserted mining town.”
For more information about the Black Hills Renaissance Festival, including ticket prices, visit www.blackhillsrenfest.com.
