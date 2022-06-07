EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series about the Rapid City flood of 1972. Today’s story is about recollections of survivors in Rapid City. Thursday’s story will focus on those who experienced the flood in Sturgis.
RAPID CITY — Nurse Sharon Weber worked by the light of flashlights, candles and lanterns; Warren Nelson saved a family; and Robbie Corner recalls the screams of people riding out the flood on their rooftops.
Those are just a few of the stories featured in a new book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Rapid City flood. This Thursday, June 9, marks that fateful anniversary. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, but it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived.
Capturing those stories in their recently released book “Surviving the ’72 Flood,” is local journalist and author Seth Tupper and Rapid City photographer Johnny Sundby. The two have amassed a collection of eyewitness accounts and photos documenting one of Rapid City’s most consequential nights.
Collaboration on the book began about six months ago, the men said during a recent book signing at the Prairie Edge in Rapid City.
The two say they each had their own revelations while compiling the book.
“For me, growing up East River and moving here, I found the suddenness of the flood interesting. It was amazing to me how lives were thrown into chaos in an instant,” Tupper said.
Many of the people Tupper and Sundby spoke with shared that split-second decisions changed their lives.
“Everything happened so fast that so many people lived or died just based on timing of five minutes here or five minutes there, 50 yards here or 50 yards there,” Tupper said.
Sundby said he has realized through doing the book that every bend in Rapid Creek through Rapid City has a story.
“I grew up here and I have never really looked at the creek the same since we’ve done the book,” he said.
You need to look closely, but there are partially-hidden reminders of that fateful night 50 years ago, Sundby said. It could be the concrete steps leading to a home in a neighborhood that is no longer there.
“Each has a story behind it from that night,” he said.
And it’s important to keep those stories alive, Tupper said.
“Some of the stories are painful, but people need to know those stories and know the pain that people went through and how terrible it was so that we don’t repeat it,” he said. “We need to keep the flood plain clear of new development so that the next time a flood like this happens the death toll will be so much less.”
Sundby said it’s important for survivors to tell their stories.
“We’re losing all these people that know these stories. When they are gone, people might not take those flood plain rules very seriously,” he said.
You can watch reflections of flood survivors on “Surviving the ‘72 Flood,” an SDPB documentary, which premieres at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, on SDPB1-TV.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.