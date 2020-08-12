Remembering Our Fallen exhibit on display in Sturgis

STURGIS — An emotional exhibit, Remembering Our Fallen, is on display during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The memorial includes 32 tribute towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military fallen since 9/11/2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in late 2017.
Organizers are still asking for help in contacting Gold Star families to include every single American who has died since Sept. 11, 2011 in the War on Terror. There is no fee to families. They are asked to visit the web site: www.RememberingOurFallen.org and provide basic information and two photos for their fallen loved one.
This memorial also includes tribute towers to recognize servicemen and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on overseas bases. And those who return from war with the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress and succumb to suicide are included to recognize the tragedy of PTS.
“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, vice president and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for the moving memorial.
“This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history.”
