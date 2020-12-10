Remain vigilant concerning COVID-19 health officials caution

PIERRE — The number of positive COVID-19 cases may be falling somewhat in South Dakota, but don’t let those numbers lull you into complacency, the state’s epidemiologist says.
Dr. Joshua Clayton said that the state has seen a slight downward trend in the total number of cases that is being reported on a daily basis. For example, there were 2,138 new cases on Nov. 27 as compared to 538 on Tuesday this week.
The state still may still see a spike in cases post-Thanksgiving and into the Christmas holiday as well, he said.
“I think that there are opportunities with ongoing spread of COVID-19 with those events,” he said. “The takeaway is that we all need to remain vigilant to prevent transmission within our communities.”
There is hope on the horizon concerning the coronavirus. South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s first 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine could be on the way to South Dakota as early as Friday.
An external expert committee responsible for clearing a COVID-19 vaccine, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will hold an all-day meeting Thursday. The committee will review data from Pfizer and German startup BioNTech on their vaccine, called BNT162b2, and by day’s end will vote on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine.
If the committee recommends authorization, the FDA is expected to sign off on the vaccine, possibly as soon as late Thursday.
Malsam-Rysdon said her department hopes to see medical providers begin administering the 7,800 doses to front-line healthcare workers the day after the shipment is received.
Then, the national committee will use the same process to determine if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state is expected to receive 14,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine once that emergency authorization is approved.
There are about 19,000 healthcare workers in hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities statewide, she said.
The State Department of Health has been working with the state’s Civil Air Patrol to help transport some of the vaccines.
“We want to make sure we are using those types of resources to get the vaccine out to people,” she said. “It’s been a great experience. We have a lot of people who want to help with this. I’m really optimistic that we will be successful.”
On Wednesday, new cases of COVID-19 in the state totaled 985 with active cases increasing to 16,148.
State health officials reported 36 COVID-19–related deaths Wednesday as the state’s death toll reached 1,147. The new deaths were 17 men and 19 women.
The number of people hospitalized increased by 10 to 501.
New cases across western South Dakota totaled 358 Wednesday.
In the Black Hills area, Meade County added 37 new cases Wednesday, sending the cumulative total to 1,951 with 397 remaining active.
Lawrence County reported 30 new cases for a total of 2,260 and 405 remaining active. Butte County added 15 new cases Wednesday.
Meade and Butte counties each reported one new death. Lawrence County reported two new deaths Wednesday.
