STURGIS — The Sturgis Public Library hosted reindeer games at the library on Monday. Among those taking part were the Doran family including mom, Kelle, along with Kaelyn, 10, Josiah, 7 and Kendyl, 5. There was a chance to run through an obstacle course of trees, hop over roof tops, throw presents down the chimney, and stealthily climb through hoops laden with jingle bells. And, of course, there was a station to create your own reindeer antlers and a sleigh bell necklace. Organizers said it was a chance for silly reindeer to run around and do silly things.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.