Reich sworn in as auditor

BELLE FOURCHE — Annie Reich was sworn in as the new Butte County Auditor Tuesday. Reich, left, is pictured being sworn in by Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michael Day. The elected position has been vacant since former Auditor Elaine Jensen resigned after 17 years with the county in early November 2021.
