SPEARFISH — Nicole Garman, a registered nurse at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, received the DAISY Award.
The DAISY Award, established in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of an autoimmune disease, recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day.
Nicole was nominated for the award by a patient’s spouse after the patient was induced at the hospital and gave birth to a happy and healthy baby boy.
“The induction was not easy on my wife, and when the shift change came that night for the nurses, it was time for my wife to deliver our baby,” said the patient’s spouse. “Nicole, who helped guide my wife through labor throughout the entire day, stayed until the delivery was over. This was an extra hour and a half out of her already long day. My wife was comfortable and familiar with Nicole, having spent the entire day with her during a very uncomfortable time.”
“I truly believe that Nicole being there provided her with an extra level of comfort and confidence that she needed,” the spouse continued. “Nicole was also our day nurse for the next two days of our stay and provided us with phenomenal care as well as tips and tricks on everything we needed to know to be more confident as first-time parents.”
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit www.monument.health/daisy.
