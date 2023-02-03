SPEARFISH — At the Spearfish City Council study session Wednesday, Dr. Cheryl Chapman, executive director of Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS), presented an overview to city council on the water project the organization is working on, and encouraged Spearfish to join.
“This is an important topic for all of western South Dakota,” Chapman said. “I oftentimes think that South Dakota has such an amazing resource in the Missouri River. Just think of all of the states (that) are experiencing drought and short water supplies and that sort of thing.”
Starting off her presentation, Chapman gave a brief history of the water-usage of the Missouri River.
She said in 1944, during the height of World War II, a bill was signed into law that allowed for five mainstream dams, 83 million acre-feet of water for storage, five million acres to be irrigated, and a few other purposes for the Missouri River.
This was known as the Flight Control Act of 1944, or the Pick-Sloan Plan.
Then, communities and rural water systems were able to apply for either future or current permits to use the Missouri River water.
“The future use permits are for communities, other water systems that say, ‘we want to indicate that at some point in the future we too might need Missouri River water for our communities and the people we serve.’” Chapman said.
The first 15 future use permits were issued from 1969-1981, with the next being issued 40 years later in September 2021.
There are now 19 future use permits issued in western South Dakota that total 52,545 acre-feet per year.
“As we’ve talked about this project over the last couple of years, other communities have reassessed their water supplies, their redundancy if you will, and we have a new set of future use water permits.” Chapman said.
The organization’s project started in 2017, when future permit holder West Dakota Water Development District (WDWDD) teamed up with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to see if renewal was a good idea.
Future use permits need to be renewed every seven years, with holders having to justify why they still have use for the permit.
As the district’s permit for 10,000 acre-feet per year was up for renewal, they commissioned a study with South Dakota Mines.
Mines concluded the study in late 2019, and recommended for the district to renew the permit and start building.
“What (South Dakota Mines) learned was, that today even with the population that there was back in 2019 when that study was issued, were we to have been in a drought, or what we know as a dry budget, there would be a water shortage for the current population.” Chapman said.
Currently, Chapman said that although South Dakota isn’t in any type of extreme drought, there is some state of drought ranging from abnormally dry to severe drought, across the entire state.
“With the more people that are here, there will be a greater urgency, if you will, to take a look at making sure there’s enough water, especially when (we) get into drought conditions.” Chapman said.
Mines put together a cost estimate for waterlines. One was a 3-foot diameter, 10,000 acre-feet per year waterline, with an estimated cost of $555 million. The other was a 6-foot diameter, 76,000 acre-feet diameter per year waterline, with an estimated cost of $1.87 billion.
“We know with some of the price increases, that dollar amount is probably higher, exceeding $2 billion at this point in time.” Chapman said, due to the study being completed in 2019.
With a possible need for more water in western South Dakota, the WDRWS formed, and in September 2021, elected a board of directors, including Spearfish Public Works Director Nick Broyles.
The organization then selected a group of engineers that had experience planning and constructing water systems throughout the region.
“The work that is underway right now really has to do with continued data gathering to have a full understanding to plan what is required, who need water, where are they, and how much do they need.” Chapman said. “That data, that understanding, helps drive the planning for this project.”
Chapman emphasized the importance of this project to the council saying that western South Dakota has significantly less small water systems than the eastern side.
Small water systems in western South Dakota include: 11 in Butte County, 47 in Custer County, 71 in Lawrence County, 50 in Meade County, and 146 in Pennington County.
“This week, we’re trying to survey those small water systems to find out how much water they’re using.” Chapman said.
She presented a graph as well, that showed a 45% demand in using water in unincorporated areas.
With approval from 2023 legislature, WDRWs would receive a $1 million grant with a 25% match, $250,000; the organization has already raised $293,500 in donations from local support that will go towards the match.
Chapman concluded her presentation, and encouraged Spearfish to join the project.
The topic is not listed as an agenda item on Monday’s council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.