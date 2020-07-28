Referendum election on the Jackpine Gypsies annexation

For more than five years, Sturgis has been looking to annex properties that are immediately adjacent to the city and get city services, but are not within city limits. Earlier this year, Sturgis city officials worked for months with leadership of the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club in an attempt to secure a voluntary annexation. Officials with the Jackpine Gypsies said they could not come to an agreement that would benefit both parties. The city contends that those just outside the city limits who benefit from city services should be annexed to help pay for those service. The city voted to annex the 47-acre Jackpine Gypsies property in June. The club then gathered signatures to send the issue to a vote of the residents of Sturgis. A vote “yes” means the Jackpine Gypsies property will be annexed. A vote “no” means the property will not be annexed. The regular election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Sturgis Community Center. Voters are asked to use the parking area on the north side of the building.
Annex the Jackpine Gypsies property
By Ron Waterland
Sturgis City Councilman
I did not participate in discussions and abstained from voting on the proposed annexation of the Jack Pine Gypsies property.
Now I would like to set the record straight about some of the misconceptions coming from the club leadership.
The club claims that they gave the city the land where Moose Drive is located. Prior to 2004, the short track was located closer to Interstate 90 were the existing Moose Drive is now located. At that time, the track happened to be on South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) property and the DOT wanted to move the track so that Moose Drive could be built.
The Gypsies never owned that land. The DOT and the city agreed to move the short track and construct Moose Drive.
The services that are provided to the Gypsies by the city of Sturgis are city water, city sewer, street maintenance of Moose Drive, police service and ambulance service. They use all of these services.
They pay 150% of the cost of water for their city water, because by ordinance if you are not in the city limits, but use city water, that is the fee.
Concerning the ambulance service, when races are held at the track they are required to have an ambulance on site. They typically contract with the Spearfish Ambulance Service for this. However when there is an accident during races the Spearfish paramedics prepare the victim and then request the Meade County Dispatch to dispatch a Sturgis Ambulance to transport the victim. This allows the race to continue since the Spearfish Ambulance can stay on site. The Sturgis Ambulance then generally has a hard time getting repaid for their transport.
The Jackpine Gypsies leadership has stated that if annexed they will be forced to discontinue racing and will no longer be able to provide the motorcycle racing and activities that they have. Nothing could be further from the truth.
This is not a land grab. They will still own their property after annexation and will still be able to conduct races. Annexation will simply bring them into the city and ensure that they pay for the services they are receiving through taxation.
I cannot recommend how our citizens should vote on this annexation but I do encourage everyone to vote. A vote to deny annexation would allow the Jackpine Gypsies to continue to have city services without supporting them, unlike the rest of us.
In 2013 there were 151 members of record in the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. At that time there were 56 members who were disgruntled with the club leadership because of how they handled the elections.
In the summer of 2014 a number of us decided to file a legal complaint against the leadership of the club. We hired an attorney and started negotiations to try to avoid litigation. The negotiations were not successful so we filed a legal complaint in the fall of 2015. The complaint charged that the officers of the club engaged in conduct that resulted in members to drop their membership, conduct that denied members the right to vote or attend meetings. Furthermore it charged that the officers failed to keep minutes and allowed individual directors to engage in self-dealing. It charged that the officers entered into agreements or contracts with individual directors without full disclosure to the club.
Because of this history I chose to recuse myself from the annexation vote as it was the right thing to do.
Don’t annex the Jackpine Gypsies property
By the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club
The Jackpine Gypsies do not want to be annexed, we just want to be left alone.
After months of exploring a voluntary annexation arrangement with the city, it has become clear the annexation will destroy the Jackpine Gypsies.
We believe that if we are annexed into the city, they will make us discontinue racing and will no longer be able to provide motorcycle racing and activities on our club grounds.
We have lost all trust and confidence in Sturgis city officials. It has become clear that there is a hidden agenda behind this annexation.
The city’s messaging on annexation has been a moving target. First they said it was about property taxes, jurisdiction issues, and orderly development.
This was no longer the issue when we offered to pay the city an equitable fee for anything the city could reasonably conceive of that it was not being paid for. We were turned down on this offer by the city manager. Very strange!
We pointed out that the Jackpine Gypsies grounds already fall within the “extraterritorial area” for planning and growth, and we have cooperated with easements in place for water, sewer, and drainage.
We pay 150% of the going rate for our water and we contract our garbage services privately. The Jackpine Gypsies have a deep well and we have offered to disconnect from any and all city services at our expense (this was also turned down).
Then they changed the reason for annexation to the ambulance and changed again when they found out we contract with the ambulance and pay whatever they charge us. There has never been an unpaid ambulance bill and we typically contract with the Spearfish ambulance in the first place.
Now the most recent reason for annexation, is road maintenance and public safety. This is addressed in the second sentence of the preamble of the 2003 “Agreement To Convey Property” which can be viewed at www.jackpinegypsies.com. Mysteriously the city could not find their copy. In this contract, the city of Sturgis asks the Jackpine Gypsies to donate land to build a road and install sewer and water mains across Jackpine Gypsies property to provide additional emergency services within the city of Sturgis.
The Jackpine Gypsies donated land that made the Interstate 90 service road project possible. They were not paid for this land donation as the city has publicly stated. The city gave the Jackpine Gypsies water and sewer services as considerations for their donation. The Jackpine Gypsies did not need these services because they had a deep well and septic system.
The city gave $10,000 in consideration for damages to the motocross track that had to be moved so the new road could be built. (not as a land purchase payment). This did not nearly cover the cost of damages and relocation.
It is our position that our cooperation for the building of Moose Drive has led to this “tax inequity” that the city now says exists.
The bottom line is this: If you ask someone to donate land so you can build a road you are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of that road yourself as well as the public safety. You can’t double-dip - you can’t ask for land, and then ask that person to maintain your road as well.
The Jackpine Gypsies object to the city annexing its racetracks to accommodate growth, and humbly ask for the support of the voters at the special election by voting against the annexation.
