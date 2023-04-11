breaking Reder, LaDuke-Pelster win Belle Fourche School Board seats Pioneer staff reports Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Reder will retain his seat on the Belle Fourche School Board.Reder received 204 votes. He will be joined by Faye LaDuke-Pelster who earned 187.Wayne Gilbert received 75 ballots.For the full story, read Thursday's Black Hills Pioneer To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2023 Election Politics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRogers steps down as Digger basketball coachLudlow man now charged with murderSpearfish man sentenced for attempted receipt of child pornographyNewell prom: A night to rememberSandra ‘Sandy’ F HansenThe U.S. Still Calls the Shots Over OPEC, But Few Know WhySerenity Dennard disappearance - 2019 mystery still causing miseryMan sentenced in casino theft case Deadwood Commission candidatesGooch named Academic All-American Images CommentedLil Nas X says sorry to trans community over transitioning joke (1)Sandra ‘Sandy’ F Hansen (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
