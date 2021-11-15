Red Ribbon Week poster, essay contest winners announced

LEAD — The winners of the Lead-Deadwood Middle School sixth-grade essay contest and the High School poster contest were recognized at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. School Counselor Sara DeBeaumont introduced Brennen Meade, who presented his winning essay, “Why We Celebrate Red Ribbon Week,” to the board.
Red Ribbon Week poster contest winner Janie Fredericksen, left, and Mya Lucero, right, told a little about their new organization Youth Empowerment Team, funded by the Lawrence County Coalition. Lucero is displaying the winning art of Alexandra Kolski.
