Red Onion Marketplace celebrates 1st anniversary, plans evening event Friday

BELLE FOURCHE –– A Belle Fourche couple has combined a passion for growing and baking with a longtime dream, fashioning the Red Onion Marketplace, a roadside weekly market offering fresh produce and homemade baked food every Saturday.
“I thought it would be so amazing to offer a small, small version of a Whole Foods store to our town,” Robin Ager, one of the market’s owners, said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday from June to September, and in the off season, by special order for porch side pick-up or delivery, Robin, who operates the market with her husband, James Ager, offer a scope of fresh produce and baked products to locals and passersby.
Robin also works as a real estate agent, and James is employed at the Northern Hills Training Center and is a Butte County Commissioner. July 11 marked the marketplace’s first anniversary.
The market was Robin’s brainchild and longtime dream.
“I’d been dreaming about this for over 15 years,” she said. “Wanting to just bring like the fresh produce and that kind of stuff to Belle Fourche.”
And combining that with her love of baking felt like a natural arrangement for Robin.
“My grandma taught me how to bake pies back when I was a young girl,” she said. “And so, I thought, ‘That’d be a great combination.’”
The eventual slogan the pair decided on, Robin said, was “eat healthy and celebrate life.”
The produce is locally sourced, and the baked goods are baked from scratch. In addition to Robin’s home baked goodies, she said that both her mother and mother-in-law help to provide some of the baked goods sold in the market each Saturday.
Situated on top of a hillside, the Red Onion Marketplace is located just off of U.S. Highway 34 a small distance east of Runnings in Belle Fourche.
Robin estimated that approximately 95% of the market’s construction materials were recycled or reused in some capacity, including materials from a handful of old buildings spread throughout Belle Fourche and Butte County.
The market’s counter was salvaged from the old Penguin Drive-in, which Robin guessed closed sometime in the 2000s.
In the 1980s, Robin worked at the drive-in. The old counter still has remnants of the drive-in’s heyday, showcasing hundreds of names that were tagged on the structure, including an homage to the couple’s beginnings, which reads, “Robin loves James.” When the building was being torn down, Robin said James couldn’t let the history die with the building. The pair began dating in 1985.
“And so, James went and rescued it,” she said.
The base of the eight-by-13-foot building was built around a 1950s-1960s one-ton pickup truck bed.
“My dad … found that truck bed, and he said, ‘This would make a great shed or something,’” James said. “We thought, ‘Well, wait a minute.’ I put the (market) walls up … (and) we moved it up here on skids and then everything I just built up around it.”
The pair have plans to build up the market building over time, as well.
“Our goal is to someday build a larger more permanent market,” James said. “We want to feature items like breads, desserts (made from scratch by Robin) to locally sourced produce and other goods, to coffees and many other items,” James said. “Our goal is to someday build a larger more permanent market.”
And just down the hill from the market, James is constructing a greenhouse to grow produce for the market’s sales. He said it is a ground to air heat transfer method greenhouse. The system allows the greenhouse to provide its own heating and cooling using the energy of the sun, and the soil underground.
James said the system allows for a renewable, year-round climate control system that both heats and cools the greenhouse at both a fraction of the cost, and environmental impact of a traditional HVAC system.
“We just got the walls and stuff poured,” he said, adding he hopes to get the greenhouse constructed by fall to begin producing by next spring. “We’re going to grow vegetables and fruits, I hope, all year round in there.”
Currently, some of the market’s produce is grown on site in a garden. However, due to environmental hazards such as grasshoppers, Robin said they’ve been supplementing the market’s supply with food grown by a local friend.
One of their favorite things to do, Robin said, is make special, unexpected deliveries.
“Every Tuesday, (we) make a dozen caramel rolls and I either ask people to nominate where I should deliver these caramel rolls, or I just randomly go out and deliver these caramel rolls,” she said. “That’s been really fun.”
And Robin soon found out that those unexpected surprises meant more to the recipients than she realized.
“I’ll get phone calls (from) people that are in tears because it was like a breaking moment for them, (and) here comes this comfort food or something,” she said. “I thought that was sweet.”
The first summer that the market was open, Robin said the community was receptive and seemed to be excited about the weekly pick-me-up market. And that excitement hasn’t worn off.
“I think they’re still excited,” she said. “I kind of went into it (this summer) thinking, ‘I hope they’re still excited this year.’ I think they’ve been very excited.”
To highlight that sentiment, Robin said there have been times when she’ll sell out of all of her merchandise after just two hours, leaving half of the day’s planned sale with nothing to offer customers but conversation.
“So, people know to come early,” she laughed.
Although the pair were dreaming of the Red Onion for many years, James said he felt that the area was lacking the type of local offerings, as well.
“I think the area has really just been wanting kind of a roadside market,” he said.
A Night at the Onion
The pair is busy gearing up for a bigger evening event – A Night at the Onion. Robin said she’s been working on pie fillings and more ahead of the event, slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday.
“Today I whipped up pie fillings for 17 pies,” Robin told the Pioneer Thursday.
In addition to the typical Red Onion offerings, visitors can look forward to a number of local vendors and products, as well as music by Rick McBride and Jeremy & Amanda Sampson.
“I like helping to showcase small business,” Robin said of the upcoming occasion. “We thought an evening event would be fun just for a place for people to gather.”
Among the festivities, Robin said that the Connection Church plans to serve hot dogs and hamburgers for donations to South Dakota Kids Belong charity, Torch Creamery is expected to serve their homemade ice cream, and the Agers’ grandkids are slated to serve lemonade and iced tea.
“And then, we’ll have a couple other vendors – Crawley Buffalo, AJ Farms, Couple Junker’s, Lomond Luxuries, Bernadette Bee Co, B and B Farmco,” Robin said.
For more information or to stay up to date with the offerings at the Red Onion Marketplace, follow the market’s Facebook page.
