Red hot July for Deadwood gaming

DEADWOOD — The temperatures weren’t the only thing sizzling in July in Deadwood. Gaming gains were again in the double digits, as statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Monday revealed a 10% gaming gain in July.
Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $141 million in machines and on tables and $865 million, year to date, for a 10% increase compared to July 2020 and a 51% increase in the cumulative gaming totals compared to the same reporting period in 2020.
This resulted in $12.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry.
Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“July’s revenue increase continues to build on the phenomenal comeback story that 2021 is shaping up to become,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “All indications point to 2021 as becoming the strongest year on record for Deadwood gaming.”
Under the handle comparison category, in July, table games had a handle of $9.1 million and slot machines had a handle of $132 million. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $53.2 million, a 69% increase compared to 2020 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $812 million, a 50% increase compared to 2020 levels. Thus far in 2021, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $865 million, up 51% compared to the same period in 2020.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,498 slot machines accounted for roughly $132 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $120 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of just over $12 million for the slot category in July. The two largest contributors were 1,987 penny machines, with $101.3 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9.4 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 212 dollar machines, with roughly $12 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $900,000 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 90 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $9.1 million in July and an estimated statistical win of $1.4 million, with an average payout to players of 84%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of nearly $4 million and a statistical win of $516,726 with an 87% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $844,632, a statistical win of $146,587, and an 83% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $422,694, a statistical win of $74,773, and an 82% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,1252,871 in “free-play” for the month of July.
“Deadwood gaming properties are gearing up for the September start date for legal sports wagering in South Dakota,” he added.
