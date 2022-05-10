Recreational pot advocates confident of victory

PIERRE — Are they ready for another hit?
Will South Dakota voters approve recreational marijuana for a second time in two years?
And if so, will it survive another legal challenge?
Cannabis advocates say yes. They think their victory in 2020 will be repeated this fall, and accomplished their initial goal by submitting what they describe as more than 19,250 “valid signatures” to place the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. They needed 16,961.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the political group that led the 2020 campaign to legalize both medical and recreational cannabis in South Dakota, submitted petitions on May 3, to place the adult-use cannabis legalization initiated measure before voters.
“We are very proud to submit these petitions, and we are extremely thankful to the voters who added their signatures and to the volunteers who helped us finish this petition drive,” Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said in a release. “This campaign was a statewide grassroots effort that involved thousands of South Dakotans. We will await the official decision from the Secretary of State’s Office, but based on our rigorous internal review of the petitions, we fully expect to qualify for the ballot this November.”
The pro-pot people mounted a furious push in the closing days to surpass the required number of signatures.
On May 2, as their deadline neared, a Pioneer reporter checked in at their Sioux Falls headquarters. Schweich and three young people he was supervising seemed a bit tired, but also pleased to have reached their goal.
“Yes, we are going to get there,” he told the Pioneer.
In a release, the cannabis proponents said it took a lot of work, but many hands joined in the task.
“We wanted to give every South Dakota voter the opportunity to sign this petition, and over the course of our signature drive we had over 50 different signing locations across the state,” Schweich said. “Most signature drives are almost entirely completed by professional paid circulators, but that was not the case with this effort. Approximately half of our signatures were collected by volunteers.”
With this hurdle cleared, the cannabis advocates need to campaign to gain voter approval once more — and defend their ballot measure against any legal challenge.
In 2021, a lower court placed recreational marijuana on hold, ruling that Amendment A violated the state’s single-subject rule on constitutional amendments. The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed, rejecting the amendment.
Gov. Kristi Noem, who opposed both recreational and medical pot in 2020, led the charge against it, getting a pair of law enforcement officers — South Dakota Highway Patrol Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom — to file the lawsuit.
Noem also attempted but failed to severely delay implementation of the state’s medical cannabis law, approved by 70% of voters. She claims she has long supported medical marijuana, but her words don’t match her actions.
“I do want to call out one budget provision related to the disappointing votes on marijuana at the ballot box this year,” Noem said in her 2020 budget address on Dec. 8, 2020. “There are significant safety and regulatory costs associated with both the medical marijuana measure and the recreational one.”
If South Dakota voters approve recreational marijuana, there likely will be intense scrutiny of the initiated measure by opponents. They have overturned ballot measures before, including ones on recreational marijuana and, in 2017, an independent ethics panel.
Former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson, one of the sponsors of the ballot measure, said Friday he thinks this one can withstand such a legal fight.
“I am confident that our efforts won’t be overturned by legal challenge for the following reasons: It is a statutory measure rather than a change to the constitution,” Johnson told the Pioneer. “Single-subject rule for statutory measures is significantly less restrictive than for constitutional changes; and there are no references to hemp or medical marijuana.”
Schweich told the Pioneer he also believes this ballot measure can withstand a legal challenge.
“(The) 2022 cannabis legalization initiative is shorter and simpler than Amendment A and designed to be bulletproof against a single-subject lawsuit,” he said Friday. “There is nothing in the South Dakota Supreme Court’s Amendment A ruling that threatens our 2022 initiated measure. In fact, it arguably allows for a more detailed policy than that contained in this year’s initiative. But due to the Supreme Court’s inexplicable delay in issuing its ruling, we were forced to take a very cautious approach.”
But there is another concern. In 2020, recreational cannabis passed with 54% of the vote, but it could need a larger margin of victory this time, depending on the outcome of Amendment C in the June 7 primary. It would mandate 60% approval on ballot measures that may cost over $10 million instead of a simple majority.
Schweich said most people disagree with this change in the state Constitution.
“Over the course of this signature drive, our staff had conversations with thousands of South Dakotans from all across the state. Based on our experience, a substantial number of the people who signed our petitions did so primarily because they believe the ballot initiative process must be respected by politicians,” he said. “This petition drive was bigger than just cannabis — it was an opportunity to restore the will of the people.”
Schweich told the Pioneer that South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Law now will focus on defeating Amendment C. It will be a short, intense campaign, in part to ensure it does not impact the cannabis measure.
“I think it’s unlikely that Amendment C, if passed (and I do not believe that South Dakota voters will approve this shameful Pierre-led attack on their constitutional rights), would apply to our 2022 legalization measure,” he said. “However, it could allow our opponents to pursue litigation for the sole purpose of draining our resources. Gov. Noem uses taxpayer money to pay her lawyers. We do not have the same luxury.
“If, somehow, the 60% applies to legalization this November, I do believe that we can still win,” Schweich said. “I think support for cannabis legalization has increased in South Dakota since 2020.”
Legal challenge remains
Earlier this year, Johnson tried to prevent Amendment C from being placed on the ballot, citing the same single-subject rule used to overturn recreational pot. He filed a lawsuit in Minnehaha County to have it tossed out, and said it is still ongoing despite a legal battle over how the suit was presented to state officials, who claim they needed it delivered in person, not via certified mail.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is representing Secretary of State Steve Barnett, the state’s chief election officer. Ravnsborg — before he was impeached and suspended from office — said the lawsuit needed to be presented in person. Minnehaha County Judge Douglas Hoffman ruled in April that because of a poorly worded state law, the attorney general had the right to refuse service.
Johnson vows to continue the challenge.
“Very much so. We personally served the secretary of state and the acting AG,” he said Friday. “Next we will set a briefing schedule with the AG’s office.”
Republican legislators formed a campaign committee they dubbed South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes and teamed with the national conservative organization Americans for Prosperity, which provided at least $340,000 funding, to place the amendment on the ballot. The ballot question was placed on the ballot by the Legislature, with state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, and state Reps. Tim Goodwin of Rapid City and Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids, all Republicans, sponsoring it.
Schweich said he is ready for this battle.
“Amendment C is a disgraceful sneak attack on the constitutional ballot initiative rights of the people of South Dakota,” he said in a release. “Placing this type of constitutional amendment on a primary ballot is completely indefensible. Furthermore, the nature of this constitutional amendment is deeply problematic as it will expose the initiative process to increased ligation that could in the end cripple it. South Dakota is the birthplace of the American ballot initiative, an innovative idea that has spread to 24 states and all four corners of our nation. Not only is Amendment C a bad idea, it’s also a shameless attack on South Dakota’s heritage.
“We are going to take all of the energy and passion that was generated from our signature drive and aim it at Amendment C, which we look forward to defeating on June 7,” he said. “The political establishment is trying to mislead voters by telling them that Amendment C is about taxes. It’s not about taxes. It’s about politicians trying to control the voice of the people.”
Johnson, who has focused a great deal of his energies to this issue in the last two years, is confident of success.
“Today we are filing our petitions to legalize the adult use of cannabis in South Dakota,” he posted on Twitter on May 3. “We won once. Will win again, but with an even higher vote total. Time to run it back South Dakota.”
He has maintained that optimism for months, saying earlier this year that voters, even those with no personal experience with marijuana or intentions to use it, were angry with the state for overturning the 2020 election results. Johnson said he also met older folks who found cannabis was a balm that eased their pains, and were now in favor of legalization.
For those reasons and more, he is confident of the outcome this fall.
“I think it’s going to be a resounding victory,” Johnson said.
