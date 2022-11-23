The results of the 2022 election are still fresh, but some people already are gearing up for 2024.
Two ballot measures are being prepared, as South Dakotans could vote once again on recreational marijuana, and on legalizing abortion. Voters just approved Medicaid expansion while deciding to reject recreational marijuana two years after approving it.
Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, is an old hand at trying to legalize cannabis in states. He has had success elsewhere, and after winning in South Dakota in 2020, was amazed he had to do it all over again in 2022 when the voters’ will was overturned by South Dakota courts.
Measure 27 would have allowed people 21 and older to have up to 1 ounce of marijuana for personal use and to share with other adults, and they could grow it, too.
Before the election, Schweich was worried about his supporters making it to the polls. Cue the jokes about stoners forgetting the right day or the way to the polling place.
“We need to work hard to ensure strong turnout from our supporters, which is critical in a midterm election,” he said in October. “The greatest risk to Measure 27 is complacency among its supporters.”
On Saturday, Nov. 19, Schweich said his fears were realized, as IM 27 lost 53-47%. He blames low turnout —just 59.4% of South Dakotans went to the polls — for the loss.
“People didn’t turn out,” Schweich said.
Then, as he tried to emerge from the sting of losing, he started feeling ill. Schweich was diagnosed with COVID-19 about a week after the vote.
“It’s a nice double-whammy,” he said wryly.
But Schweich is feeling a bit better and is ready for another try. Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot again in South Dakota, he vowed.
“There’s already a lot of conversations going on about 2024 and I intend to be involved,” he said. “I’m committed to getting it on the ballot in 2024, and I think we will win.”
This time, Schweich pledged, they will have “millions of dollars” to pour into the campaign and boost turnout. The 2020 ballot question had more support from the burgeoning marijuana industry than the 2022 effort.
In a campaign finance report filed on Monday, Oct. 24, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws reported raising $436,000, primarily from three cannabis companies.
GLP SD LLC of Rapid City donated $200,000. Genesis Farms of Sioux Falls and Besame Wellness of Gladstone, Mo., each contributed $110,000. Five Mile High of Presho donated $5,000, while 605 Capital LLC of Sioux Falls and Blau Ernte LLC of Hartford both donated $2,500.
Dakota Natural Growers, Inc of Vermilion, GGG Dispensary, LLC of Aberdeen and The Flower Shop LLC of Sioux Falls each contributed $2,000.
Genesis Farms also provided office space worth $45,000. The Marijuana Policy Project of Washington, D.C., which employs Schweich, paid his salary, totaling $57,715.24.
Schweich said 75 percent of those donations are from South Dakota firms. He also pointed to $21,192.67 in itemized donations, with 95.5 percent of that raised from South Dakota residents, Schweich said.
John Herting of Watertown was the leading individual donor, giving $10,625.67. Peter Dikun of Dell Rapids contributed $2,300 and Troy Erickson of Rapid City gave $1,000.
The campaign also received $10,055.11 in unitemized donations of $100 or less, and Schweich said 94 percent of that came from South Dakotans.
But marijuana proponents met a well-funded and broad coalition of opponents this year, with a group called Protecting South Dakota Kids, leading the way. It brought together conservatives, many public officials, law enforcement officers, and others to push back against recreational marijuana.
“Last election cycle, the D.C. pot lobby tried to deceptively sneak recreational marijuana into our state. Polls have shown that South Dakotans do not want recreational marijuana legalized,” PSDK chairman Jim Kinyon said. “Thanks to all the contributors across the state, we have the resources to debunk the lies they are trying to sell us and to share that message across the state. The facts we have been putting forth through town halls, speaking engagements and other public venues prove how harmful marijuana is.
“We are fighting for our kids, our families, our communities,” he said. “We have given a voice to the poor, the addicted, and the most vulnerable. We have faith South Dakotans will vote NO on IM 27.”
While former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson, one of the leading proponents for legalizing marijuana, said he is watching to see if Congress moves toward national legalization, Schweich is focused on winning in states.
He is not optimistic about Congress legalizing marijuana, especially now that Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives. Marijuana advocates don’t even have the support of 50 Democratic senators, Schweich said, so he doesn’t think that is the answer. There would be benefits to a federal law, including allowing pot to be carried across state lines, easing some problems with banking and providing more funding for research.
His focus now, however, is on legalizing it in states. What better place to work on it than South Dakota, the birthplace of ballot measures. South Dakota adopted the initiative and referendum process in 1898, which allowed citizens to place proposed state laws on the ballot.
Fifty years ago, the state added the ability to amend the state Constitution.
History of weed elections
In 2020, South Dakota became the first state to approve medical and recreational marijuana in the same election. Both were to take effect on July 1, 2021.
Constitutional Amendment A passed 225,260 to 190,477, 54.2% to 45.8%. It called for legalizing recreational marijuana while also requiring the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp as well as laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use.
A companion ballot measure, Initiated Measure 26, focused on medical marijuana, was approved 69.9 percent to 31.1 percent. Medical weed is slowly rolling out across the state.
As of Nov. 14, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 177 approved practitioners and 4,852 patient cards had been approved.
But recreational marijuana hit a stumbling block.
Gov. Kristi Noem asked Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller to file complaints in circuit court, alleging that Amendment A does not follow constitutional guidelines.
Sixth Circuit Judge Christina Klinger, a Noem appointee, said the 2020 ballot measure violated a state law passed by voters in 2018 about dealing with more than a single subject in a ballot measure.
The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed, rejecting the amendment. That sent the pro-cannabis forces back to work to try to pass a measure approving recreational marijuana again.
Those two wins in 2020 temporarily reversed a losing streak for weed advocates.
In 2006, South Dakota voters rejected medical marijuana in a close vote, 52.3 percent to 47.7 percent. Another attempt in 2010 lost resoundingly, 63.31 percent to 36.69 percent.
An effort to decriminalize marijuana in 2016 foundered when supporters could not gather enough signatures. In 2018, a ballot question to legalize medical marijuana turned in enough signatures to make the ballot, but the Secretary of State’s Office found numerous invalid signatures and it failed to qualify.
In 2020, with the national organization Marijuana Policy Project joining New Approach South Dakota, a statewide group made up primarily of volunteers, both recreational and medical marijuana qualified for the ballot. Voters approved Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26.
After a gray period for law enforcement — many agencies declined to enforce marijuana laws — the two court rulings struck down Amendment A and recreational weed was once again illegal.
Abortion on the ballot?
South Dakotans also may vote on legalizing abortion in 2024.
Dakotans for Health cofounder and chair Rick Weiland of Sioux Falls, a longtime Democratic Party activist and former candidate for Congress and the U.S. Senate, is leading an effort to place a proposed constitutional amendment ensuring the right for a woman to have an abortion on the 2024 ballot.
Petitions are being circulated and signed across the state.
South Dakota banned virtually all abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson case tossed out national protection for the procedure. Gov. Noem and other Republicans have been staunch opponents of abortion and celebrated when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the legality of procedure nationally, allowing states to decide for themselves.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, is slightly more than 700 days away, but campaigns are already stirring.
