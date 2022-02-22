Record year for Black Hills Vacations

DEADWOOD — As reported at their 24th annual meeting Feb. 11, Black Hills Vacations (BHV), the region’s one-stop shop for planning and booking vacations to the Black Hills & Badlands, achieved record-breaking success in nearly every area in 2021.
With total revenues of $5,047,523, a 70% increase compared to 2020, demand for RV and camping resorts, outdoor entertainment, the return of group travel, and an overall pent-up demand for travel combined, contributing to a surge in travel to the Black Hills and Badlands region and a surge in sales for BHV.
This translated into a 69% increase in lodging reservation sales, a 61% increase in event ticket sales, and more than a 100% increase in activity reservation sales for BHV in 2021.
“Peak season started in April and never ended,” said Presston Gable, BHV Board Chairman. “And, while COVID-19 brought most of the country to a near-standstill, South Dakota did not shut down and in fact, welcomed visitors to our wide- open spaces.”
BHV CEO Susan Johnson spoke of several new initiatives and events the company took on in 2021 and credited her staff for making the exponential growth into previously unexplored areas experienced by BHV possible.
“You can see the talent we have. None of this would work if we didn’t have a call center and if we didn’t have people to close sales,” said Johnson.
In addition to sales statistics, BHV officials also reported on the results of their customer satisfaction survey of guests who traveled to the region between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“Timing is everything”, said Jacob Ness, BHV director of IT. “We know that over 50% of RV travelers book 60 days out while a person pre-booking an activity tends to make last-minute decisions. We also know the high propensity for return visits.”
The annual survey, combined with demographic and lifestyle behaviors gleaned from the company’s customer data base, provides intelligence about guest travel and booking behaviors. This data is used to serve up carefully timed and targeted email messaging to customers in the planning stages of their Black Hills Vacation.
“Approximately 397 guests to the region completed the survey, giving us valuable insights as we plan for future marketing strategies,” said Johnson. “With over 85% of our customers likely to visit again, this survey clearly shows the power of the destination and that a trip here is not a one- time event.”
Survey highlights include: nearly 24% of visitors reached out for help planning their trip and booked their vacation with the assistance of a Black Hills travel specialist; 76% booked on-line and the cart size of a reservation booked with the help of a Black Hills specialist was 57% greater than an on- line sale; 46% of respondents reported that 2021 was their first trip to the Black Hills; 92% of those who visited said they will recommend the Black Hills to a friend or family member; 85% are quite likely or extremely likely to visit the Black Hills again.
“The Black Hills are becoming kind of less like a bucket list stop on the way to Yellowstone, but more of a bucket list destination that kind of can culminate an entire trip,” Ness said.
BHV, a 501(c)6 is managed by a board of directors comprised of business leaders throughout the Black Hills & Badlands Region.
“BHV is fueled by an intertwined partnership with the Black Hills Visitor Industry and works with over 200 travel suppliers comprised of lodging, RV Parks, tour companies, event organizers, attractions, car rentals and national and state parks,” Johnson said.
“Our theme for 2022 is that changes create opportunities,” said BHV Supplier Outreach Coordinator Jena Hofer. “So that’s what we’re evolving with. The more we change, the more opportunities we can create.
