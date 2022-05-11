SPEARFISH — Proposed improvements to the corner of Main and Federal streets would see the awkward pedestrian walkway become more accessible while offering multiple business opportunities.
“The focus is sidewalk continuity for Main Street, accessible access to the building, how to get adequate parking, and then the mixed-use nature of the property,” explained Jason Roberdeau, principal architect for Williams and Associates Architecture, the firm designing the proposed structure at the corner.
Roberdeau first pointed to “difficult to navigate” public right of way where the sidewalk, on the east side of Main Street along the property, would be lowered to the same grade as the street and moved closer to the street. The proposed building would be constructed on the relatively flat grade above. In it’s current configuration, pedestrians must climb a set of stairs to continue along the path, or risk entering the lane of traffic.
The structure proposed by the architect would be a multi-use building, which could house office, retail, restaurant, and residential space. In order to facilitate the current design proposal, the city will need to vote to vacate its right of way to allow the developer to remove the current sidewalk and move it closer to the curbside, as well as create access to parking from both Main and Federal streets.
The property is owned by H&R Properties, LLC.
The city’s planning and zoning staff is expected to bring a cost agreement proposal regarding the vacation to council at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 16.
