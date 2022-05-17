Recognizing law enforcement officers

BELLE FOURCHE — There are approximately 900,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States. To recognize those serving locally, including the members of the Belle Fourche Police Department, Mayor Randy Schmidt, right, proclaimed May 15-21 as National Police Week during Monday’s city council meeting. The proclamation explains that President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week in 1962: “Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.” Police Chief Ryan Cherveny was present to participate with the proclamation on behalf of law enforcement in Belle Fourche. Following the declaration, Schmidt recognized area Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals. To highlight the importance of emergency medical services as a vital public service, May 15-21 was also proclaimed EMS Week in Belle Fourche. No EMS professional attended the meeting to participate in the recognition.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.