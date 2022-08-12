Reclamation to perform road maintenance at Belle Fourche Reservoir

RAPID CITY — The Bureau of Reclamation will be utilizing heavy equipment to perform road construction and maintenance activities at Belle Fourche Reservoir.
Road work will be conducted from mid-August through mid-September on Bird Island View Road, Civilian Conservation Corps “CCC” Point Road, and possibly roads in the Gadens Point area.
Recreational activity has increased substantially at Belle Fourche Reservoir over the past few years, prompting Reclamation to make needed improvements for the public. The 2020 Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan (RMP) laid out improvements and changes to be implemented at the Reservoir. During the RMP Public Involvement process, the public identified the need for road improvements, improved camping, and the addition of vault toilets.
“The Bird Island View area on the east side of the Reservoir has experienced an increase in camping and other recreational activity, however the road system is in need of maintenance to allow safe public access and also to allow for placement of a new vault toilet in the Bird Island View area.”
For the most part, the newly constructed roads will follow the existing road alignment. A new section of road will be constructed on the north side of Bird Island View Road to avoid a large archaeological site. Equipment will be used to construct, ditch and crown the road, install culverts, and add gravel. Roads and recreation areas will be closed to public use during road construction/maintenance activities, which will be conducted Monday through Friday.
The roads and recreation areas may be open to public use on weekends if conditions allow. The public is asked to respect the temporary closures and remain patient while improvements are being made.
Reclamation would like to remind the public that all recreational activities outside of Rocky Point State Recreation Area are open to the public, free of charge. Without revenue being generated on these lands, Reclamation’s ability to fund and accomplish these projects and improvements are limited.
For more information, contact Jay Leasure at (605) 519-5504.
