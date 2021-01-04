Recent social media post regarding June incident elicits Spearfish PD response

SPEARFISH — Last week, a Spearfish mother turned to social media to share her story about a June 18, 2020, interaction with a Spearfish police officer, accusing him of abuse of discretion.
The post and a subsequent petition calling for the firing of Officer Hunter Bradley has garnered so much negative feedback online and throughout the community, the department decided to address the issue with an official statement released during a Thursday press conference.
On Dec. 28, 2020, Ashley Donarski, a 34-year-old mother of four, posted on Facebook regarding the incident. Bradley, who is in his 20s, has been with the department since 2017 and was recognized as the 2018 Officer of the Year.
On Thursday, the Pioneer attended the department’s press conference and later sat down with Donarski to discuss the ordeal in an in-person interview.
A day unlike any other
June 18, 2020, began as an average day in Donarski’s life. In addition to owning a Spearfish business with her husband, Joe Donarski, she also manages a number of apartments in the area. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Donarski said she left her office to respond to a complaint of a “strong marijuana smell” coming from the laundry facility at a complex in the area of Heritage Drive.
Bradley and fellow Spearfish Officer Justin Mowery responded to assist. After briefly searching the scene, Donarski said the officers told her that although they could detect the scent, the drug had already been smoked and, “there wasn’t going to be a stash anywhere, so no children or anything could get into it.”
Donarski said she thanked the officers for their help and that the pair were clear of the scene after approximately five minutes at the location.
“I locked the door, and I was right behind them,” she said.
Donarski said that prior to that spring day, she’d never met either Bradley or Mowery.
“They were both incredibly nice,” she said. “I thanked them for coming so fast and checking out the situation and told them to have a good night.”
Just as she began driving home, she got a frantic call from her 13-year-old daughter who was home supervising her 11-year-old sister, 10-year-old cousin, and 6-year-old brother.
According to her Facebook post, Donarski said her daughter told her Logan, 6, had fallen from a second-story window. Donarski later told the Pioneer that Logan propped himself up to sit on the open window’s ledge, accidentally leaned too hard against the screen, pushing it out, causing him to tumble backward and plummet nearly 13 feet to the ground outside.
Donarski said her daughter screamed, “Get home now … there’s blood everywhere and he is dying,” the post continued. In the background, she said she could hear Logan crying and pleading for help.
At that point, Donarski said hearing the words “blood” and “dying” triggered a shift from “mom mode” to “mission mode.” As she traveled in the direction of home, Donarski said she spotted the patrol car of one of the officers she’d just seen stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Heritage Drive and East Colorado Boulevard.
Donarski said she began honking, turned on her vehicle’s hazard lights, and rolled down her window as she approached Bradley’s patrol car. When she reached Bradley’s vehicle, Donarski said the officer’s window was down.
“I then stopped and said, “Emergency, I need help, follow me,’” she said.
In the affidavit of probable cause filed in Donarski’s case, composed by Bradley, the officer claims that he was not aware of an emergency. Bradley stated he saw the vehicle speeding down Heritage Drive toward him with its hazard lights on.
As the vehicle approached, Bradley said he recognized Donarski from the previous call and rolled down his window to ask if something was wrong. At that time, without saying anything, Bradley said Donarski accelerated rapidly onto on East Colorado Boulevard.
“It’s indicated in the report, and it’s indicated on the video, that she did not say anything to the officer at that intersection,” Pat Rotert, Spearfish public safety director said Thursday. “She slowed down, and our officer (Bradley) started to roll his window down, and she acknowledges that later on in the video.”
After turning west, Donarski said Bradley followed her car with his emergency vehicle lights strobing. As the two vehicles arrived at the intersection of North 27th Street and Colorado Boulevard, Donarski said Officer Mowery was stopped at the stoplight in front of them. She said she honked her horn, “and tried getting his attention to move.”
After noticing Donarski and Bradley, Donarski said when the light turned green, Mowery moved his patrol vehicle to the side of the road and the two cars passed Mowery’s. Once Donarski and Bradley passed, Donarski said Mowery engaged his emergency lights and maneuvered his vehicle behind Bradley’s; joining what Donarski thought was an emergency escort.
Rotert again disagreed with Donarski’s depiction of the incident, asserting that Mowery joined Bradley’s pursuit of Donarski, unaware of a medical emergency.
With her hazard lights flashing, Donarski said she repeatedly honked her horn as she led the officers west, down Colorado Boulevard another .7 miles, turning north on Sandstone Hills Drive into the Sandstone Hills Subdivision where her home is located.
Rotert said the two officers followed Donarski west on East Colorado Boulevard, a 45 MPH zone, and recorded their top speeds to be approximately 81 MPH.
Rotert said Donarski entered the Sandstone Hills Subdivision, a 25 MPH zone, where Bradley reported Donarski traveled 60 MPH. Rotert said the officer’s dash camera footage records the officer’s speed, allowing them to estimate how fast Donarski was going as they followed her closely.
Donarski takes issue with the department’s statement.
“Their statement makes it sound like I took them on this super high-speed, long chase where I endangered so many lives and I put a bunch of people at risk,” she said, adding the entire route from the traffic light to her home was only 1.5 miles. “I’m 35 years old, and I’ve never even had a speeding ticket. I don’t disobey the law. This was just an unfortunate, scary accident.”
Donarski estimated she was traveling 75 MPH on East Colorado Boulevard and that it is difficult to travel more than 30 MPH through Sandstone Hills due to curves on the route.
“The vehicle (Donarski’s) eventually passed a couple people who were in the street, who moved out of the street, pulled into a driveway and Ms. Donarski exited the vehicle,” Rotert explained
After the shock wore off, Donarski said she and her husband spoke to one of the two women walking nearby that Bradley claimed were endangered by Donarski as she drove home. She said the walking woman claimed that she heard Donarski’s car horn and the officers’ sirens before the cars turned the corner and that they had time to get out of the road and stayed clear of any danger.
Upon arriving at her home, Donarski said she quickly exited her vehicle and began running toward her garage to find Logan. She said Bradley jumped out of his vehicle, hand on his gun holster, and yelled for Donarski to stop.
Donarski said she raced upstairs as she screamed at the officer that her son was hurt after falling out of a window.
Rotert said Bradley shifted immediately from pursuit mode into officer/EMT (emergency medical technician) mode and called for an ambulance, which had not been done until he arrived. While waiting for the ambulance, Bradley began assessing the child’s injuries and attempted to calm Donarski.
After finding Logan, Donarski said she began assessing her crying son’s condition, as he said, “Today is the day I am going to die.”
Feeling panicked and concerned about her son’s condition, Donarski said she was relieved to have the officers on scene to assist and call for an ambulance. Approximately 10 minutes later, Donarski said an ambulance arrived and began evaluating the child. She said she quickly called her husband who was still at work to notify him of the situation. Donarski said he arrived home within 15 minutes.
The home was chaotic, teeming with the children, ambulance personnel, and half a dozen officers, Donarski said. While her son was being checked out, Bradley asked Donarski to speak with him in the kitchen just a few feet away. Once in the kitchen, Donarski said she began having a panic attack, prompting Bradley to offer breathing techniques to help calm her down.
Bradley began to get “really pushy” about going into the garage with Donarski, she said. Donarski complied, she said in an effort to hurry up the conversation so she could accompany her husband and child to the hospital.
Once in the garage with Bradley and Mowery, Donarski said Bradley notified her that the way she drove to the home was wrong and put people in danger, including two pedestrians walking near her home.
Instead, according to Donarski, Bradley told her that when she got the call, she should have pulled her car over and called 911.
Donarski disagreed with Bradley’s assessment of the danger. Donarski said she argued with the officer, saying, “What if me getting here in three minutes and the ambulance getting here in 15 minutes would have been the difference between life and death?”
She claimed Bradley said Logan was “totally fine” and that because of her dangerous driving, Donarski was immediately going to be arrested.
Additionally, Donarski said Bradley told her that she would be spending the night in jail and could not go back into the house. At this point, Donarski said she thought her son would need stiches and likely scans to rule out concussion, broken bones, and internal bleeding. She was still very concerned about Logan and was scared he could be in critical condition.
“I said, ‘Well, at least let me go say goodbye to my son in case this is the last time I may ever see him,” Donarski said in her post, adding that Bradley rejected her request.
Donarski’s oldest daughter opened the garage door and she asked her daughter to get her husband. When he came into the garage, Donarski said she informed her husband that she was going to jail.
Although Donarski said her husband pleaded with Bradley to reconsider so that she could accompany them to the hospital, she said the officer didn’t budge. One of the EMTs came into the garage carrying Logan and Donarski said she took advantage of the opportunity to hug and kiss her son before he headed to the hospital and she went to jail.
After paramedics decided Logan’s injuries were not life threatening, Donarski and her husband declined having their son transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Donarski said she walked out of the garage toward Bradley’s police cruiser and attempted to get into the backseat, but it was locked. Although she said she told Bradley that she would be cooperative, Donarski said Bradley ordered her to put her hands on the vehicle while he applied a belly chain and handcuffs and placed her inside the vehicle.
Throughout the trip from Spearfish to Deadwood where the Lawrence County Jail is located, Donarski claims she told Bradley that the chain and handcuffs were too tight, that she felt like she could not breathe, and asked the officer to pull over and loosen the restraints. She said Bradley ignored her pleas.
Rotert explained that being handcuffed around the front of the body and having those cuffs linked to a belly chain is standardly used when an officer is transporting a suspect a distance greater than a few miles, because it is generally more comfortable for the detainee than being transported with their hands cuffed behind them.
“With COVID restrictions, we’re not bringing people here (to the Spearfish Police Department), we’re taking them directly to Lawrence County. … So, we use a belly chain and handcuffs, which is vastly less restrictive and (more) unsafe for the officer,” Rotert said.
Worrying about her son, Donarski said her condition continued to deteriorate with the chains and handcuffs digging into her skin, causing another panic attack.
“On the video you, will see Officer Bradley bring the chains to where they touch and then go back one more link before he secures the chain,” Rotert said. “He secures the handcuffs, which are attached to the chain at the front and you can see daylight through both sides of the handcuffs.”
While being transported, Chief Curt Jacobs, who was also at the conference and has reviewed the dash and body camera footage, said Donarski, complained that the chains around her wrists and belly were too tight, but that she never claimed that she couldn’t breathe.
According to her Facebook post, Donarski said she “felt like George Floyd,” and told Bradley “it’s people like you that put a target on the good cops’ backs.”
Once she arrived at the jail, Donarski said she got a compassionate booking officer who accelerated her booking process, called the judge to get her bail lowered, and arranged a sheriff’s deputy to take her back to Spearfish so that she could go be with her son in the hospital.
Court case
Bradley charged Donarski with aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $4,000; reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $2,000; failure to yield to law enforcement, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in the county jail and a fine of up to $500; speeding more than 26 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
On July 8, 2020, a Lawrence County grand jury indicted Donarski on one count of aggravated eluding. Although she initially pleaded not guilty at her Sept. 3, 2020, arraignment, on Dec. 21, 2020, Donarski pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced the same day. In addition to being required to pay $386.50 worth of fines and court costs, Donarski was ordered to serve 30 days in the Lawrence County Jail. Fourth Circuit Court Justice Chad Callahan suspended the jail time, meaning she would not be required to serve any more time as long as she paid her costs and does not violate any laws for one year.
“My 100% clean driving record now holds a reckless driving citation and I have a misdemeanor on my record,” Donarski’s post states.
Donarski said she feels like she was treated like a “hardcore criminal.” As a self-employed business owner, the president of the Forgotten Elderly Organization, and a mother who said she has raised her children to be charitable and responsible members of the community, Donarski said she would never do something that would jeopardize herself if it weren’t a genuine emergency.
Healing
“Logan was extremely lucky,” Donarski’s post stated. “He walked away with minor injuries and we are so thankful it wasn’t a different outcome.”
Donarski said Logan fell face first onto a large bush and decorative rock bed, leaving him with scratches and bruises all over his body, chipped teeth, and lacerations to the inside of his mouth and above his lip and on his chin, requiring stitches.
Logan was treated and released from the Spearfish Monument Hospital later that evening. Donarski said Logan continues to struggle with emotional scars.
“He has severe anxiety … if we’re somewhere and there’s police sirens, he cries, and he says, ‘I don’t want you to go to jail,’” Donarski said.
Speaking out
Donarski is speaking out about her opinions about the way Bradley handled the situation.
“I asked for help and in return, I got arrested and denied being with my son during a critical time,” her Facebook post stated. “Officer Bradley is supposed to protect and serve during a critical situation and he did just the opposite. He was heartless and cold to the situation.”
Although she said she’s upset with the way the incident was handled, Donarski said she takes responsibility for speeding home that day but continues to contest that she put anyone at risk.
“I take responsibility for that, but no person was at risk,” she said.
Instead of the arrest, Donarski said she thinks a ticket summoning her to face her actions in court at a later date would have been more appropriate.
“… I could have dealt with those repercussions at a later time … not when our family was most vulnerable,” she said.
Rotert explained that the police department regularly reviews all of its incidents closely to determine if any procedural modifications are warranted, and especially in cases involving a pursuit. He said those incidents are looked at right away.
“One of the things we found back on June 18 that we felt we could have done better was (related to) the arrest, versus other less restrictive options,” Rotert said.
When an officer encounters a vehicle pursuit where an arrest is warranted, they have a number of options related to how to proceed with that individual, he said. Officers can decide to take no action and issue a warning; they can issue a ticket, which Rotert said is essentially an arrest on paper; they can decide not to take any action but hand the case over to the state’s attorney’s office for the criminal determination to be made by a higher authority; or they can take the suspect into custody and transport them to jail.
“All of which are perfectly legal, perfectly within policy of the choices that an officer has,” he said. “In this particular case, the officer made the decision to make a custodial arrest. In our after-action review, that’s one of the things we identified that we wanted to do better.”
Another shortcoming Rotert said they found in reviewing the incident more recently is that the department did not reach out to Donarski to inform her that the department had identified faults and counseled Bradley related to his decision making.
“We have a policy of contacting victims and witnesses to update them on their case or let them know if there have been changes to their case,” he said. “We didn’t translate that in this case because we were on the other side of that, it wasn’t a victim or witness. …What we identified there is it would have been a good idea to talk to her and say, ‘Hey, we recognize something that we wanted to do differently, just to let you know.’ Would that have changed anything? I don’t know, but that at least acknowledges to her that we knew we could have done this differently as well.”
As part of the review process, Rotert said they evaluate all footage from dash and body cameras to sync the recorded actions with officers’ reports.
“We plan to share that (video footage) with (the media) but it’s a very complicated process for us because this particular video has large portions of it that have juveniles, juvenile information, personal information, (and) medical information in it that we have to wrangle how to mitigate releasing that to anybody,” he said.
Due to the impediment, Rotert said the department is considering contracting with one of the city’s IT providers to perform the “formatting” work.
In the statement issued by the department since Donarski’s post, Officer Bradley “has been disparaged, maligned, and threatened because of the online claims.”
Rotert said that this is an unwarranted reacton.
“I’m not concerned for his safety, but … a 20-something-year-old man who is doing a wonderful job for us is carrying around some pretty big luggage right now,” he said. “That’s my biggest concern.”
The Pioneer inquired about Bradley’s exact age, and Jacobs said he is in his 20s but that he didn’t know his exact age and didn’t check when we inquired because, “it wasn’t relevant to this incident.”
Rotert said that the department had not, at any point, considered sanctioning Bradley with any sort of formal reprimand or administrative leave. Additionally, he said no formal complaints have ever been filed against Bradley to warrant such reaction.
Conversely, in addition to an overwhelming amount of negativity on social media, both Rotert and Jacobs said they’ve received some calls and correspondence from community members voicing support for the department and Bradley since the post.
“We’re seeing the negative, but we’re also receiving some positive,” Jacobs said. “They know our history, and the way we treat our community, and how well we work with our community, and this is outside of that norm.”
Rotert said people who are arrested commonly lash out at the department or the arresting officer. And in this case, there are actions, which could have been taken in a more appropriate manor, but the picture being painted of Bradley and the June incident on via social media prompted the department step up and set the record straight.
“(Donarski’s) perception is her reality, and I understand that more than anybody. I absolutely understand where she’s coming from, we actually are very much on the same page on the major point of the issue,” Rotert said. “But to let something like this take traction that is so negative, and to a very great degree so inaccurate, we just couldn’t just sit back and just let it play out.”
In her Facebook post, Donarski claimed that Bradley should not be an officer and began circulating an online petition for support to seek his termination from the Spearfish Police Department.
Donarski said that following the social media inferno, Jacobs called and arranged a face-to-face meeting. She initially agreed and later changed her mind. Instead, Donarski said she’d like to wait until she can have her attorney present for the exchange.
“And then it was ‘Well, we’re getting a lot of heat and pressure; we’re getting threats … we need to sit down and talk; this needs to stop,” Donarski said.
Although she said she does not condone violence, Donarski said, but she doesn’t have any control over what others do with the information after she shares it.
“Don’t put that on me and make it look like I’m the one in control of these threats,” she said.
The Pioneer inquired about the concern level related to the “threats” the department and Bradley have received. Jacobs said the department is not investigating any of the online threats about Bradley mentioned in the press release.
“I just hope that my story and what happens helps the next person in a similar situation never have to deal with what we did as a family,” she said. “Because Logan got extremely lucky, but what if that next child doesn’t and that parent can’t be with them?”
Donarski said that she has nothing to gain by sharing her story.
“Nobody wins in this situation,” she said.
Instead, Donarski said she hoped to alert people about Bradley’s alleged abuse of power and claims of falsified reports, and to try to prevent a similar situation from happening to another family.
When asked why she chose social media to air her complaint instead of a formal process, Donarski said she was concerned the issue would be swept under the rug.
Community members wishing to file a formal complaint about the department, an officer, or a situation involving an officer are encouraged to call 642-1300 or email Rotert at pat.rotert@cityofspearfish.com, or Jacobs at curt.jacobs@cityofspearfish.com.
