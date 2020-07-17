NORTHERN HILLS — Numerous trails and recreation sites in the Northern Hills area closed following Friday’s tornado that stuck.
The tornado hit near the old mining town of Tinton and traveled towards Terry Peak.
This is the second tornado to sweep across the northern Black Hills in under a week. The first tornado touched down southeast of Sundance July 6 and traveled east towards Tinton Road.
A reconnaissance flight on Saturday measured the Friday tornado perimeter at approximately 14 miles in width with a path that traveled across 3,074 acres.
The tornado toppled many trees prompting the Black Hills National Forest to close some sites.
Within the Northern Hills Ranger District the Red Lake, Old Baldy, Rimrock and Little Spearfish trails are closed.
The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, has also close the Roughlock Falls and Savoy trails.
