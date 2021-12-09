Rec center to showcase new features at open house

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center will host a free open house Saturday with demonstrations and tours of the facility.
“We’ve made a lot of changes in the last couple of years, and hopefully people are getting ready to get back to doing stuff that they haven’t already, and (we) wanted to showcase some of the great things that we have going on,” said Brett Rauterkus, recreation facility superintendent.
The facility will be open to free admission all day, but special events will take place between 9 a.m. and noon.
“We’re also going to do a bingo card, so the more things you come and get involved in the more Xs you’ll get on your bingo card,” Rauterkus said.
Pickle ball, ping pong, and yoga demonstrations will be on display as well as new workout equipment and access to the recently installed climbing wall.
“(We’re) looking for feedback, too, from the community on things that they’d like to see us do in the future or things like that,” Rauterkus said.
Water park passes will also be available for purchase at half price until May 1, and will include two “buddy passes.”
“So if you buy a water park membership you get two free passes to give out to a friend, and those do work during that members only swim,” Rauterkus explained
To cap the free day of recreation, the facility will host a drive in movie night at 6 p.m. in the parking lot, showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
“So free all day, and free drive in movie at the end,” Rauterkus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.