Rec center revamps

SPEARFISH – Everything seems to be converging on the Spearfish Parks and Rec Department for 2021; the finalization of its first ever master plan, its heavy involvement in designing the massive new sports center near Exit 17, and now bringing some major changes to the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center as a hub for community activities.
“We’ve lost a lot due to COVID,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes. “We’ve lost about 700 members over the last year, so we’re thinking of new ways to try to get some people back or some new people in.”
In addition to the new climbing wall being constructed at the center, and the new contracted instructor fitness classes, Ehnes said he and his staff used the Parks and Rec master plan survey’s and community feedback to determine what Spearfish and the surrounding communities would like to see for the facility.
“Out of our master plan survey that we sent out one of the main reasons that people said that they don’t use the rec center was just the hours of operation; they’d like to see the hours expanded,” he said.
Due to staffing restrictions, Ehnes said access to the facility would be limited during hours outside normal operation. The 24-hour access will be open to members only and will include an additional fee each month for a special key fob that will allow users to access the locker rooms, weight room, and cardio room.
Another extension folks will see from the rec center this summer will be the summer rec program, which will now serve ages 6 to 12 and go all day rather than a few hours.
“We offered a half day or a few hours at a time, which made it difficult for (parents) to leave work (and) get their kids,” Ehnes said.
With most children under six attending daycare programs, Ehnes said it made sense to restrict the number of participants to 40 kids and extend the program to an all day format.
“So it’ll be similar to an actual summer camp that kids go all day long, Monday through Friday,” he said.
The program will include educational games and crafts. Ehnes said once a week the group would take a field trip to somewhere in the community.
In part due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the water park at the rec center never opened in 2020.
“It wasn’t even the cleanliness, or limiting capacity; we couldn’t train life guards,” Ehnes said. “With COVID-19, when it hit in March and April (last year) those are our two main training months and all of the local pools were closed so we couldn’t even certify lifeguards.”
Ehnes said it takes at least 45 certified lifeguards to run the water park for a season. Now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the facility is on track to be well staffed for this summer. To address the remaining concerns around COVID-19, the staff has been working diligently with state Parks and Rec authorities to come up with cleaning and capacity schedules to allow the water park to stay safe for the public throughout the summer.
“We’re working on COVID-19 water park plans,” Ehnes said. “We have three or four different scenarios that we’re kind of preparing for and how we’ll react to each scenario so we’re going to have things in place there.”
Ehnes said half price tickets are on sale now for the season, and as a special incentive for members, the facility will hold a members' only swim from 11 a.m. to noon everyday.
“So that will allow people with memberships to come in, have the water park to members only for an hour, but more importantly, it gets them in the door before any day pass users come in,” he said.
One of the biggest changes coming this spring is one that was actually discussed in 2020, a new one-rate fee structure across the board.
“As of March 26, there will only be one rate structure at the rec center, there will be no more regular rate with a resident discount, it’s all going to be one, and it’s the lower rate,” Ehnes said.
Ehnes said the two rate structure was one of the most common complaints his staff received about the rec center, and after discussions with the Parks and Rec authority board, the city council agreed to rescind the resident discount.
“So we heard them loud and clear, also our software system isn’t set up for a two rate system, most rec centers aren’t set up to do a two tiered system,” he said. “So it just made sense to go to a one rate structure.”
Ehnes said all these changes have been in the works for a while, but seem to all be collimating this spring to create a new brand for the facility.
“Our sign says ‘Rec and Aquatic Center’ but it’s really a community center where we want the community to come together,” he said.
To register for any of the events, classes, passes offered by the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center, visit www.cityofspearfish.com/378/Rec-Aquatics-Center, or call 722-1430.
