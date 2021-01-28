DEADWOOD — The field for this year’s U.S. Air Force Snocross National will include at least two new competitors from a Deadwood family.
Winter McMahon, 15, will compete in the Pro-Am Women’s division. Her 12-year-old sister Nevada is entered in the Junior Girls’ division. The marks the second year of snocross racing for Winter, who is a ninth-grader at Lead-Deadwood High School. Nevada took up the sport for the first time this season and is a Lead-Deadwood Middle School seventh-grader.
Winter’s athletic background got her started in snocross.
“I’ve done other sports like TaeKwonDo, which has gotten me into competitions and everything,” she said. “I’ve also been riding snowmobiles since I was little, so that also prompted me to do something I love and compete for it.”
The transition from riding to racing snowmobiles is not seamless. Winter said it is important to work out so a person can keep up with racing.
Winter and Nevada compete in a snocross series based in North Dakota and Minnesota. Both are in the Junior Division.
The season thus far for Winter has featured three races. She said she has improved each time.
“Just being fast, and the jumps,” Winter said in describing snocross’ appeal to her. The biggest challenge centers on wanting to be on top.
Winter looks forward to one thing, most of all, in Deadwood. “Getting the opportunity to race in front of my friends and family, and have fun in general,” she said.
Attendance as fans at Deadwood snocross events is traditional for the McMahon family. Winter especially recalled watching and cheering for Jacqueline Riess.
“She is the only girl in her snow bike division,” Winter said in describing Riess. “She is a big inspiration for me.”
Winter also enjoyed watching the male racers battle for the top-three spots in their respective divisions.
Practice sessions do not include riding because of a lack of places to ride, and current lack of snow cover. Winter and Nevada stay in shape by doing cardiovascular work, strength training, and two nights of taekwondo.
They routinely engage in 8-hour round trips for practicing and racing. Kris McMahon, their mother, said they are seeking sponsors and wish to thank T&L Synthetics, Lodge at Deadwood, and HHH Performance and Repair.
Winter’s goals for circuit races centered on improving so she could get to the Deadwood snocross.
“Now that I’m there, my goals for that are to do my best and improve on my turns, jumps, speed, and everything else like that,” she said.
A Polaris 600 IQR is the sled (another name for racing snowmobile) of choice for Winter and Nevada.
The Deadwood course is short and forces riders to go in circles, Winter said. She agreed she has enjoyed racing on similar courses thus far.
“My sister Kat did flat-track dirt biking. That triggered me, like ‘Ooh: she’s having fun,” Nevada recalled of her start in snocross.
Nevada said she has always wanted to race snowmobiles and asked her father if she could do so.
The season has gone well for Nevada except for a crash in which she went over her sled’s handlebars and visited the hospital.
Injury soreness subsided after a couple of days. “Then, I was back and ready to go again, ready to face any more hard things,” Nevada said.
Familiar ties contribute most to Nevada’s snocross enjoyment.
“I like Winter (her sister) pushing me so I can get faster,” said Nevada, who said she is very competitive. Nevada added she also enjoys going over the course’s jumps.
Nevada’s biggest challenge centers on trying to make sure no one passes her during a race. She said another challenge is to stay on her feet so she does not go over the handlebars again.
Watching numerous Deadwood snocross events as a fan provided a lot of enjoyment for Nevada. “I like that I can learn new things and take notes on it,” she said.
Nevada also draws inspiration from Riess.
“She’s a girl, and she’s facing all these men,” Nevada said. “I’m like, ‘If she’s a girl, I can do it too with a snowmobile.’
“It just makes me feel more confident because she’s done really well. I feel like I can do just as well as her,” Nevada added.
Nevada said she learns about technique from watching older, more experienced racers. That includes taking the rear end off the set while turning corners, along with using the brake but not letting off the gas.
“It helps your skis turn better, and you have more body strength,” Nevada said of lifting the rear end. She added when a person sits, the front skis will come up, and tipping over results.
She does not care who wins but likes to watch Pro Class racer Elias Ishoel compete.
“He’s really fast, and I like how he does things,” Nevada said of Ishoel. “It taught me a lot of different things and what I can do myself.”
Nevada’s race goals include higher speed in the turns and trying for top-seven placings. She has achieved that finish once this season.
“It’s very short, and there are not any times for you to have mistakes,” Nevada said in describing the Deadwood course. “You have to learn the course while you go.”
She most looks forward to aiming for a top-seven preliminary finish and top-five placing in Deadwood.
Two other McMahon family members will compete in Deadwood. Nine-year-old Kat and 7-year-old Dalton are part of the 200 Division field.
This year’s event is slated for Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood.
