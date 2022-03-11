RC woman sentenced in trespassing case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City woman originally facing felony burglary and other charges pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced Feb. 28 by 4th District Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Laurie Marie Schell, 59, was charged by information Oct. 18, 2021 with: first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; commission of felony while armed with firearm, also a Class 2 felony; and entering or refusing to leave property, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The charges are in relation to events that occurred Sept. 3, 2021 against a male victim.
Schell pleaded nolo contendere to entering or refusing to leave property Feb. 28 and was sentenced the same day to 90 days in jail, with 76 of the 90-day jail sentence suspended and credit for time served of 14 days.
Additionally, Schell was fined $200, ordered to pay court costs of $96.50, and placed on probation for one year. She was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for $1,042 in court-appointed attorney fees.
The remaining charges Schell was indicted on were dismissed by the Lawrence County State’s Attorneys Office.
