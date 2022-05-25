RC woman pleads not guilty to drug distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A woman charged with hash oil distribution and possession pleaded not guilty to the charges against her May 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Raimi Brianne Tucker, 20, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 30 and charged with: possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute, hash oil, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Court documents say on March 11 at approximately 1 p.m., law enforcement was traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 20 and clocked a west-bound blue Mitsubishi Outlander traveling 87 mph. As the vehicle approached law enforcement, it began to slow and it was observed that the passenger front of the vehicle had extensive damage and was missing the headlight. Police also observed the windshield to be covered in road grime, which prevented seeing inside. A traffic stop was initiated.
Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the car as Tucker. While speaking with Tucker, police allegedly noticed a strong odor of air freshener coming from the vehicle and could smell the faint odor of raw marijuana. During a conversation in the patrol vehicle, Tucker denied the presence of illegal items other than tobacco items, but did tell police she had a vape device in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, a backpack was located on the passenger floorboard that allegedly contained two small bags of raw marijuana, multiple unused plastic bags, a glass jar with a large amount of hash oil, wax paper, a scale, other drug paraphernalia, and a butane torch.
In the driver’s door handle, under the vapor smoking device, a rolled joint was reportedly located. In the center console a half-smoked joint was located. Police allegedly located numerous vapor smoking devices and tobacco items throughout the vehicle.
Tucker was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. A search of Tucker’s purse allegedly revealed two wax sheets with suspected hash oil.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Tucker is free on $1,000 cash or surety.
Tucker is due back in court June 14.
