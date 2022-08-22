RC woman killed in climbing accident

CHEYENNE CROSSING — A Rapid City woman was fatally injured in a climbing accident Friday afternoon.
Pat Johnson, chief deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said Angela Heinz, 24, was accompanying climbers at a rock wall west of Cheyenne Crossing along Highway 85.
A rock was dislodged during climbing activities which hit Heinz in the head, he said.
She was transported via Life Flight to Rapid City Monument Health where she died Saturday morning.
Spearfish Canyon climbing areas are generally on limestone and the climbing is considered world class. Rock on the climbing routes are generally secure; however, rocks do commonly fall from the hillsides above the cliffs.
Agencies responding include Lawrence County Search and Rescue, Spearfish Fire Department, Lawrence County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Lead-Deadwood Ambulance.
