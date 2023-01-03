RC welcomes first baby of the New Year Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rapid City Monument Health welcomed the first baby born in 2023. Artemis Lily Penrod was born 1 a.m. Jam. 1 to Angel and Trevor Penrod. Courtesy photoTo read all of today's stories, Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Rapid City Baby Rc Photo Monument Courtesy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSturgis honors employeesSnow halts construction at Cheyenne Crossing, crews plan to re-start after ChristmasNick Cannon has his twelfth childI-90 wildlife fence reduces crashes by 60%Dawna Rae RedingerDeadwood extends short-term rental moratoriumLead’s Shepherd’s food pantry offers varietyMercury spill at L-D High School nearly fully cleanedRoger Guy BellSturgis city manager committee report finds discrepancies in policy, identifies communication issues Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)Quintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
