RC teen dies of injuries sustained in shooting

RAPID CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Rapid City teen has died following a shooting in the city.
Police said McKenzie Garreaux, 16, died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the Friday morning shooting. Garreaux was reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.
Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the shooting. Charges are pending in the case.
The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex.
Police said a gun believed to be used in the shooting was located near the apartment complex.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.