This image, from a police-worn body camera, shows Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand, as he ran toward a Rapid City Police officer that resulted in the officer shooting Wright Jan. 3. He died of his injuries. Courtesy photo
PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man during a hostage situation on Feb. 3.
“This was a fast-moving, tense situation where the suspect presented a clear and present danger to the public and the officer,” said Jackley. “Only when the suspect ran at the officer with a knife in hand, did the officer fire their weapon.”
The incident began when the officer responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Rapid City business. When the officer arrived, they encountered Erik James Wright outside of the business holding a clerk at knifepoint.
Wright separated himself from the hostage but refused the officer’s commands to drop the knife. Wright ran towards the officer with two knives in his possession and was shot multiple times by the officer. The officer fired three shots from his 9mm duty sidearm.
A bystander ran to Wright immediately after he was shot and secured one of the knives. They were told by police to back off. Wright maintained one knife and refused to drop it. He was shot by a second officer with a Taser which allowed police to secure the second knife.
Police officers rendered medical aid to Wright who was transported to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
Video and audio recordings, interviews of officers and witnesses, and examination of evidence by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory corroborated the findings of DCI investigators and the officer’s account that they faced a clear and present danger and that there was danger to the public and police. Wright had alcohol in his system and was on parole after being released from prison in January.
The Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory their assistance. The Rapid City Police Department cooperated with the investigation.
