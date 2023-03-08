RC police-involved shooting deemed justified.jpg

This image, from a police-worn body camera, shows Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand, as he ran toward a Rapid City Police officer that resulted in the officer shooting Wright Jan. 3. He died of his injuries. Courtesy photo

PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man during a hostage situation on Feb. 3.

“This was a fast-moving, tense situation where the suspect presented a clear and present danger to the public and the officer,” said Jackley. “Only when the suspect ran at the officer with a knife in hand, did the officer fire their weapon.”

