RC man sentenced to prison for attempted possession of child porn

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man was sentenced Feb. 4 following his conviction of attempted possession of child pornography.
Michael Ray Hudson, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange to two and a half years in federal prison.
Following his release, Hudson will be required to serve five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Hudson will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Hudson was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Hudson initiated sexual chats and sought images of child pornography from a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Hudson then negotiated a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Hudson went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was met by law enforcement and placed under arrest.
Following his sentencing, he was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
