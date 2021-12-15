RC man sentenced in theft case

DEADWOOD — A contractor who took money for services he failed to perform was originally charged with felony grand theft and recently pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor theft charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Nov. 23.
Cole Matthew Returns From Scout, 35, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 18, 2020 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
On Nov. 23, Returns From Scout pleaded no contest to first degree petty theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 180 days suspended and ordered to pay court costs of $86.50 and to reimburse Lawrence County $526.09 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Brenda Harvey said previously the case dealt with contracting for services, when the victim in the case hired Returns From Scout to do their roof, paid him $7,100 as a down payment toward the job, and nearly one year later, the services had yet to be performed.
Harvey said Returns From Scout has since repaid the money directly back to the victim.
