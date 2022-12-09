bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

Pioneer staff reports

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man who allegedly tried to cash an altered check and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the means by which to distribute it pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.