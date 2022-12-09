RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man who allegedly tried to cash an altered check and was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and the means by which to distribute it pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nicholas Adam Mercy, 30, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 21, 2021 and charged with: forgery in the amount of $1,500 against The Cash Management Trust of America, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000; five counts of possession of known forged instrument -- checks totaling $2,553 against three different victims, each a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
On Aug. 28, 2021, police were dispatched to Cadillac Jack’s for a subject who tried to pass a counterfeit item and then fled on foot. Police were advised an employee had the suspect detained at the intersection of Williams and Main Streets. When police arrived, a Cadillac Jack’s valet was observed holding a male subject to the ground. Police approached the valet and the male subject, later identified as Mercy, and placed handcuffs on the male subject while he assessed the situation. Police allegedly recognized Mercy’s name from previous cases involving forged checks. When police asked Mercy what happened he reportedly stated he was trying to cash a payroll check. At this point, police read Mercy his Miranda warning and he agreed to talk to police. Mercy allegedly denied the items on the ground were his. The valet allegedly advised police he observed Mercy throw the items. Police looked into a black pouch that had been laying by a fence Nicholas was laying by. Inside the black back, police reportedly located a digital scale and two baggies containing a crystal substance they recognized to be consistent with methamphetamine. The substance later reportedly field tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
Police transported Mercy to the Lawrence County Jail and met with a floor supervisor at Cadillac Jack’s that allegedly showed them the driver’s license Mercy used and the check he attempted to cash. The driver’s license was in the name of another individual with a different birthdate than Mercy’s. The check was from an account from the American Funds Group. Looking closer at the check, police allegedly observed white out blocking out the first line on the name section and the check was made out to the name on the driver’s license of the other individual in the amount of $1,500. When the floor supervisor asked for more information – work phone, home phone numbers, and a date of birth, Mercy allegedly walked away at a fast pace, going outside and running away from Cadillac Jack’s personnel who later caught up to Mercy on Williams Street and detained him. Cadillac Jack’s employees allegedly advised Mercy was throwing things as he was being chased.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Mercy is being held in the Lawrence County jail on a bond of $8,000.
