RC man indicted on murder, sexual assault charges

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in April.
Marlon Little Bald Eagle, 58, was indicted on charges of felony murder — a death that happens during of the commission of a felony — and alternative charges of second degree rape or third degree rape, meaning he could be convicted of one or the other, but not both. The indictment comes as the result of an investigation into an unattended death reported on April 23.
That day, police were dispatched to an address in the 400 block of Maple Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female observed in the area. Police located the female, identified as 42-year-old Robyn Runs Above of Manderson, obviously deceased. No injuries consistent with death were immediately apparent. An autopsy was performed, and revealed evidence of a recent sexual assault.
During the course of the investigation, police identified Little Bald Eagle as the suspect responsible for the sexual assault. He was located and interviewed by members of the RCPD/Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. Following the interview, he was placed under arrest for second degree rape.
Further examination of the autopsy results in the investigation substantiate that injuries sustained during the sexual assault played a role in Runs Above’s death.
