RC man guilty of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet

RAPID CITY — A Rapid City man was found guilty Nov. 3 of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet following a federal trial in Rapid City.
Evidence at trial established that Christopher Truax, 34, was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Following multiple chats and text messages with a person Truax believed to be a 13 year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Truax went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
A presentence investigation was ordered and he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A sentencing date has not been set.
The case was investigated by the SD Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
