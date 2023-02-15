Raze the roof at Belle Fourche Community Hall Building roof destroyed in 2022 hailstorm Feb 15, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Amanda WolterstorffBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council approved a proposal from Lowe Roofing Inc., to replace the roof at Community Hall, located at 511 Sixth Ave. in Belle Fourche. The proposal came in at $67,460 plus $595 for a 10-year warranty on materials and two-year warranty on labor. Other proposals were as high as $125,498.The damage is a result of the grapefruit-sized hail that stormed Belle Fourche on June 12, 2022.“It (the roof) needs repair from the storm. This (replacement) wasn’t something that was planned otherwise,” said Brent Hardy, city engineer.The roof replacement should be complete by September as long as materials are available, and the construction should not affect the availability of Community Hall, Hardy said.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOrnelas to step down as Spearfish ADSturgis approves design agreement for adventure parkFirst of six sentenced in casino theft caseHotel, convention center coming to Belle FourchePlayboi Carti arrested after allegedly 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'Makerspace dedicated to fostering community, creativity in LeadSpearfish High School Hall of Fame adds new inducteesSHS choir student accepted into National Honor ChoirPrison time for Spearfish man sentenced in aggravated assault, child abuse caseLead man accused of attempted murder pleas guilty to agg. assault Images CommentedMedical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
