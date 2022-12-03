Rayco Development ready to break ground on Deadwood apartments.jpg

Hannah Sage, from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, discusses the need for employee recruitment for existing businesses that are naturally coming to South Dakota.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Contractors with Rayco Development have officially broken ground on a new series of apartment buildings that will be built north of Deadwood.

Dan Henderson of Rayco Development made the announcement during the annual Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation meeting on Thursday. The development, he said, will be located north of Preacher Smith monument along Highway 85. The first phase of the development will include a 63-unit economy-style apartment building. The second phase will include three buildings, with a total of 30 luxury-style apartment units that will be larger and with balconies overlooking the Hills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.