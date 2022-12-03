DEADWOOD — Contractors with Rayco Development have officially broken ground on a new series of apartment buildings that will be built north of Deadwood.
Dan Henderson of Rayco Development made the announcement during the annual Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation meeting on Thursday. The development, he said, will be located north of Preacher Smith monument along Highway 85. The first phase of the development will include a 63-unit economy-style apartment building. The second phase will include three buildings, with a total of 30 luxury-style apartment units that will be larger and with balconies overlooking the Hills.
“You can almost see Belle Fourche from up there,” he said. “It’s going to be absolutely beautiful.”
Henderson explained that he hopes to have his development ready for occupancy by September. He has already contracted with a major casino in Deadwood to rent four apartments for five years for their employees. Rental rates, he said, will be right in line with an April housing feasibility study by Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation. That study recommends one bedroom rental rates at $900-$1,100, two bedrooms at $1,100 to $1,600, and three bedrooms at $1,300 to $1,800.
Housing was one of the main issues discussed on Thursday, along with sustaining existing business and industry, recruiting a workforce, and serving existing population growth. During her opening remarks on Thursday, Emma Garvin, executive director of the organization, reported that Deadwood, Lead and Central City population numbers are up, with projections to increase by at least 200 over the next five years. She also said unemployment is down. While she said sales tax is trending down this year, it is close to where it was before the pandemic hit in 2019. The strongest sectors of sales tax, Garvin said, continue to be manufacturing; wholesale and retail trade, specifically with building materials; hospitality, including restaurant, bar and hotels; and recreation services. This year, Garvin said Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation helped eight new businesses open their doors.
Randy Deibert, who represented the Lawrence County Commission with his remarks during Thursday’s meeting, said the economic growth in Lead and Deadwood is a testament to the hard work and dedication from members of the Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corporation. While he said Meade and Butte counties both budget tens of thousands on economic development in the county, Lawrence County has a membership in the DLEDC organization.
“It’s a tribute to your organization throughout the county that you’ve been able to survive. That allows us to spend money on other things that indirectly support you,” he said, adding that the county’s job is to support the health, safety and welfare of its residents. “It’s not our job, at least not in my opinion, to get in the way of economic development.”
He stressed the importance of sustaining the businesses and assets that currently exist in Lawrence County, such as the Sanford Underground Research Facility, healthcare services, the school district, the forest and public safety facilities. He also stressed the importance of solving what he called a crisis of available housing and daycare options, which are all issues that are being actively addressed. Currently, he estimated there are approximately 1,000 lots being developed for housing.
“We have a lot happening and a lot of growth,” he said. “We as a county need to support that by having law enforcement, good roads and a safe environment.”
As for the future of economic development, Deibert projected that there will be great growth in the mining industry as a whole.
“We need to keep an eye on that for good growth potential,” he said. “We have a healthy economic county, and it’s because of organizations like this.”
Hannah Sage, from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s Rapid City office, said the state as a whole has been naturally attracting business because of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But employee retention is the issue that needs focus. In the past year, she said the state has launched a campaign called Free to Work Here, which is targeted toward recruiting workers.
“We had thousands of requests every month of businesses wanting to move here. People were just wanting to move away from their communities that didn’t represent their values anymore. When we talk about recruitment and retention, 70% of all the activities that are related to economic development are actually focused on the retention element,” she said. “If you focus that much of your efforts on your local businesses of who you have, how they can grow, what does that mean for them, it actually gives you a better insight in terms of what your community needs.”
She stressed the importance of facilitating necessary connections to support the various existing businesses in the area.
“If you have a cabinet manufacturer in Lead but they’re needing additional suppliers for wood, how can you help those ancillary businesses that continue to help those additional products grow,” she said. “By going into these businesses and building these relationships, you’re building trust and you’re better understanding what those challenges are in their business. Are there different connections you can make to help those businesses grow?”
Sage also praised Deadwood Lead Economic Development for the relationships it has created to facilitate business in that way through financial partners, local realtors and other businesses.
“It’s planting those seeds, building those relationships, and planning for the future that you’ve done an awesome job at,” Sage said.
Jamie Gilcrease, owner of Lotus Up Espresso, discussed how much the Revolving Loan Fund helped to boost her business. The Revolving Loan Fund provides financial support for new businesses, as well as those looking to expand. Gilcrease explained that when she took over Gradinaru’s House of Coffee in 2010, the annual income was $70,000 a year. In 2016, when she received the revolving loan fund and built her new building, that gross income jumped to $226,012. As of last night, she said that has climbed to $369,802.
Those funds, Gilcrease said, are just the Lotus Up business and do not include the building, which includes space for three other businesses — Lotus Vision Healing and Meditation Center, Mile Up Marketing, and From the Hills. That building, she said, brings in $92,000 annually.
“You have made a huge impact on my life, my community and what I’ve been able to do with Lotus Up,” she said. “You gave me possibility to be able to dream and then create. I believe you spent your money and gave me an opportunity, and we won.”
Because of these investments, Gilcrease said her business and love for community continues to grow.
“When I first moved to South Dakota I cried. I did not want to move to South Dakota,” she said. “Now, everywhere I go I blast I am from South Dakota, Lead, S.D., the land of opportunity.”
