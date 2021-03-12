Ravnsborg enters not guilty pleas

PIERRE — Not guilty.
That was the plea entered on behalf of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg by his lawyer in a Pierre courtroom Friday afternoon.
Ravnsborg was not present in the Hughes County Courthouse; his lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch of Rapid City, entered the pleas during a brief hearing. Retired Sixth Circuit Judge John L. Brown, who is presiding, said the case would resume in mid-May and asked lawyers to check their schedules.
Ravnsborg ran over and killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 on Sept. 12. Six months later, the case entered a courtroom for the first time with the state of South Dakota closely following it, along with media from across the country.
Ravnsborg has been charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving. The maximum penalty for each is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
"It sounds like he's going to request a jury trial," said Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin, who attended the brief hearing. "I don't know about that. It seems like they have him dead to rights."
Nemec, who has served as the family spokesman, said Boever's widow Jenny was present, along with his mother Dorothy Boever and other relatives. Scott Heidepriem, a former state legislator and the 2010 Democratic candidate for governor, was also present. He is one of two lawyers representing Jenny Boever in a planned civil suit against the attorney general.
Prosecutors Emily Sovell, the deputy Hyde County state's attorney, and Michael Moore, the Beadle County state's attorney who is assisting her, were present. There were more than two dozen people, many of them reporters, in the audience. Three deputy sheriffs monitored the courtroom.
Ravnsborg, 44, has declined to resign despite calls for him to do so from Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators. An impeachment effort was placed on hold last week as lawmakers decided to await the outcome of the criminal trial.
The Republican is in his first term, which concludes at the end of 2022.
