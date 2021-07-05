Ravnsborg elected vice chairman of attorneys general group

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the vice chairman of a bipartisan group of attorneys general.
As vice chairman of the Conference of Western Attorneys General, Ravnsborg will also serve on the group’s executive board.
The conference addresses emerging legal topics and common areas of interest to the west including water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, environment and Native American law, KOTA-TV reported. The group includes 18 member states and territories.
Ravnsborg gained the approval of his peers despite three misdemeanor charges currently pending against him related to his driving the night he struck and killed Joe Boever along a highway last September.
The attorney general is charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.
Investigators say Ravnsborg was distracted the night of Sept. 12, swerved out of his lane near Highmore and struck the 55-year-old Boever, who was walking on the shoulder with a flashlight.
Gov. Kristi Noem, three law enforcement organizations and some legislators have called on Ravnsborg to resign.
Ravnsborg hasn’t confirmed whether he will run for reelection in 2022. But, the Republican Attorneys General Association’s website lists him as a candidate to whom you can donate for 2022.
