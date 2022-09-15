Rapid City woman sentenced in drug case

DEADWOOD — A woman originally charged with felony drug charges pleaded not guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Sept. 6 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Raimi Brianne Tucker, 20, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 30 and charged with: possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute, hash oil, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
On Sept. 6 Tucker pleaded guilty to marijuana possession, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; possession of paraphernalia and speeding, both Class 2 misdemeanors punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine per charge.
On the marijuana charge, Tucker was ordered to pay a $1,403 fine, court costs of $96.50, and serve 30 days in jail.
On the paraphernalia charge and speeding charges, Tucker was ordered to pay court costs of $78.50 and serve 30 days in jail per charge.
The jail sentence was suspended on the condition that Tucker pay $300 the day of sentencing and the remainder by Dec. 31 and that she violate no laws for 360 days on count 1 and six months on the remaining counts. Tucker is also responsible for $728 in court-appointed attorney costs.
According to court documents, on March 11 at approximately 1 p.m., law enforcement was traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 20 and clocked a west-bound blue Mitsubishi Outlander traveling 87 mph. As the vehicle approached law enforcement, it began to slow and it was observed that the passenger front of the vehicle had extensive damage and was missing the headlight. Police also observed the windshield to be covered in road grime, which prevented seeing inside. A traffic stop was initiated.
Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the car as Tucker. While speaking with Tucker, police noticed a strong odor of air freshener coming from the vehicle and could smell the faint odor of raw marijuana. During a conversation in the patrol vehicle, Tucker denied the presence of illegal items other than tobacco items, but did tell police she had a vapor smoking device in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, a backpack was located on the passenger floorboard that contained two small bags of raw marijuana, multiple unused plastic bags, a glass jar with a large amount of hash oil, wax paper, a scale, other drug paraphernalia, and a butane torch.
In the driver’s door handle, under the vapor smoking device, a rolled joint was located. In the center console a half-smoked joint was located. Police located numerous vapor smoking devices and tobacco items throughout the vehicle.
Tucker was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. A search of Tucker’s purse revealed two wax sheets with suspected hash oil.
