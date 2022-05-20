Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City woman who allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s residence while he was sleeping by breaking a window with her hand pleaded not guilty to the charges against her May 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Oksana Nicole Brush, 31, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 3, 2021 and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
Brush was also charged by information with entering or refusing to leave property, a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, on Oct. 25, 2021 law enforcement was dispatched to a possible burglary at a residence in Lawrence County.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the reporting party and victim who alleged Brush had broken into his residence and woken him up. He advised Brush was bleeding heavily and was naked. The victim allegedly said he was scared for himself and for Brush’s wellbeing.
Police entered the residence and in the rear part of the building there was a back door with a window. The window had allegedly been broken in the pane closest to the doorknob and there was blood on the doorknob. There was reportedly glass on the floor inside the residence, along with several drops of blood, which led to a bedroom.
Police made contact with Brush in the bedroom and she appeared to be bleeding heavily from her right hand. When police asked her what was going on, she allegedly said she didn’t know. When police asked Brush why the window had been broken, she reportedly told police the victim had locked her out after a fight they had earlier in the morning.
The victim advised Brush was his ex-girlfriend and had not been at the residence in around eight months and was not supposed to be there. The victim said Brush had not hit him, but she had smeared blood on his face and told him to “drink it.” The victim allegedly had blood on his nose.
Brush had been told by police that she was trespassed and not allowed back at the residence in relation to a separate incident that had occurred on June 30, 2021.
Brush allegedly had several lacerations on her right hand, including one to her right thumb, that required stiches.
Brush was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Brush is free on $1,000 cash or surety.
Brush is due back in court June 14.
