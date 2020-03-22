Rapid City takes first step toward closing bars, restaurants

RAPID CITY - The Rapid City Common Council Sunday evening passed the first reading of an ordinance that will close bars, restaurants, and other recreation-type businesses in the city in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance’s second reading is scheduled for Friday and would then go into effect upon passage.
Rapid City Mayor Steven Allender said restaurants would still be allowed to provide drive-thru, outside pick-up, and delivery services.
People who testified during the open forum portion of the special council meeting Sunday said they believed the ordinance would just push people to other communities in the Black Hills to find those types of services.
Others worried about what impact the ordinance would have on small businesses.
Curt Small, owner of the Historic Elks Theatre in downtown Rapid City, said he is not one to put finances above a person’s well-being, but believes his business will be sunk if he is forced to close.
“Please consider the people you are about to unemploy when you do this,” Small said prior to the council vote.
Eric Clayborn, of Rapid City, told the council that one thing he has learned being in the military for 18 years is to put service before self.
“It’s doing things that are tough for the good of everyone except you. That’s where we need to be right now,” he said.
Councilwoman Darla Drew said the priority of the city is to help people live through this outbreak.
“The best thing we can do is close down the nonessential businesses and hope that we are just enough ahead of it. I don’t want to look back in two weeks and wish that I had done something different,” Drew said.
Councilman Greg Strommen said both sides of the issue have valid points.
“I can’t wait any longer. The responsible thing to do is pass this ordinance,” he said.
Councilwoman Laura Armstrong said people can’t think that Rapid City is in a bubble and immune to the outbreak.
“I’m tired of the waiting game. We have to take action,” she said. “We’re all scared, but we can’t let fear win. This virus is about to bring out both the worst and the best in us. I certainly hope the good wins.”
