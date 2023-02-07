0207 Rapid City Medical Center, The Skin Institute become ‘Super Hero in Education’ sponsors.tif

Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute became Super Hero in Education Sponsors by donating $5,000 to the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s 3 Cheers Celebration. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute became “Super Hero in Education” Sponsors by donating $5,000 to the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s 3 Cheers Celebration.

“We appreciate all of the community support we receive, and we are thrilled Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute have provided this generous gift to support Spearfish schools,” Mary Pochop, Spearfish Foundation for Public Education board chair, said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.