SPEARFISH — Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute became “Super Hero in Education” Sponsors by donating $5,000 to the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s 3 Cheers Celebration.
“We appreciate all of the community support we receive, and we are thrilled Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute have provided this generous gift to support Spearfish schools,” Mary Pochop, Spearfish Foundation for Public Education board chair, said.
The foundation promotes financial and community investment in academic programs within the Spearfish School District. Every year, the foundation and its supporters make investments of time, money, and energy - all aimed at strengthening the community’s schools, its students, and its future.
The more than $100,000 allocated and hours committed to these causes annually by generous supporters allow the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education to make an increasingly significant impact in every classroom and on every student in the Spearfish School District.
“Strong healthcare for any community hinges on strong public schools,” Jennifer Trucano, CEO of Rapid City Medical Center, said. “The physicians and providers of The Medical Center support the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s focus on preparing students to excel anywhere their dreams lead them and celebrating when those journeys lead home.”
The foundation works closely with, but independently from, the Spearfish School District. The goal of this partnership is to allow businesses and citizens of the community to invest in the success of the classrooms and programs of the Spearfish Schools. The money raised is given as grants to teachers who put in place innovative projects in their classrooms, with dozens of co-curricular programs in each of the five schools in Spearfish supported through the foundation.
The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, and many of the programs it supports would not exist in the district without funding from the foundation.
“The sponsorship from Rapid City Medical Center and The Skin Institute will assist our mission of sustaining great schools,” Pochop said. “We thank our ‘Super Heroes in Education’ for promoting and celebrating excellence in education.”
The foundation’s signature 3 Cheers Celebration fundraising event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center. The event features music, food and beverages, grant program presentations by students, silent and live auctions, and a heads and tails raffle. The Spearfish School District Teacher of the Year will also be announced.
