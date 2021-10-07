Rapid City man sentenced to 50 years for raping child

DEADWOOD — A rapist previously convicted of rape in Pennington County and more recently convicted of child rape in Lawrence County at a four-day jury trial in May, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 28.
Nathan David Hankins, 28, was found guilty May 20 of two counts of first-degree rape by a jury consisting of five women and seven men that deliberated approximately four and one-half hours before handing down a verdict.
Hankins was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended and credit for time served of 613 days per count, the sentences to run consecutively.
He was also ordered to pay $1,875 in court costs and reimburse Lawrence County $15,011 for court-appointed attorney fees. Additionally, Hankins is responsible for paying for any counseling fees for his victim.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald said previously the conviction was arrived at based on substantiation of the facts of the case and witness testimony.
“I’m happy to see that justice was done,” Fitzgerald said. “I think it’s kind of a difficult experience for a child to testify in court.”
The victim in the case was 11 years old when she testified.
“The case goes back to 2018,” Fitzgerald said.
Hankins was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 18, 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, a Class C felony punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000 in fines, which also carries a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence per count.
Both charges surround events that occurred during the summer of 2018 in Lawrence County upon the same child who was 8 years old at the time the crimes occurred, while Hankins would have been 25-years-old.
Hankins was previously convicted of first-degree rape in Pennington County Aug. 19, 2014.
