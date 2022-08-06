Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was charged by information July 25 with grand theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey said Goglin received a five-year suspended penitentiary sentence to run concurrent with his current parole term, and he must serve 53 days in jail.
According to information in the case filed by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, Goglin has previously been convicted of three felonies: April 30, 2012 distribute/possession with intent to distribute less than ½ pound of marijuana to a minor and April 21, 2021 possession of a controlled drug or substance in Meade County; July 25, 2017 unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance in Hughes County.
This enhances the Class 5 felony to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on June 9 at approximately 6:15 a.m. Spearfish police received a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party said her pickup, a blue 2010 Ford F-150, she owned with her husband, was stolen the night before from their apartment complex parking lot, located on Windmill Drive. The reporting party said someone also stole her wallet out of her other vehicle, a red GMC Terrain SLT that was parked near her pickup.
Police responded and briefly spoke with the reporting party and her husband about the incident. The victim said her GMC Terrain was left unlocked and it had her pickup keys inside of it.
About 15 minutes later, police located the stolen pickup parked behind Wal-Mart with a male in the driver seat. The pickup was missing its rear license plates, which were later found lying in the bed of the pickup. The male driver, identified as Goglin, was detained and it was discovered he was wanted for a parole violation.
Goglin told police a person named Jason, last name unknown, gave him permission to use the vehicle to give a friend, Liz, a ride to Wal-Mart. Goglin told police Jason said the pickup was parked across the street from Goglin’s location in Green Acres subdivision in Spearfish.
Goglin told police he didn’t know either of the friends’ phone numbers and that he stayed in an apartment building in Green Acres the night before with Liz and a person named Nathan.
When police spoke with Nathan, he said he knew Goglin, but not Liz or Jason.
Goglin was taken into custody and had property on his person, including a white phone charger. During the booking process, Goglin said the charger was not his and he may have accidentally grabbed it from the Ford pickup.
Police sent photos to the victim in the case, and she identified two sets of earphones, the white phone charger, and a pair of sunglasses found in the pickup, although her wallet was never found.
Police reviewed exterior camera footage of the incident at Wal-Mart and saw Goglin and another person inside the stolen pickup just before police located it. The other person ran away before police located the pickup.
In a later police interview with Goglin, he said a teenager came over to Nathan’s house and asked him to go to Wal-Mart. Goglin said he did not steal the pickup, but did drive it to Wal-Mart for the teenager. Goglin claimed he did not know the vehicle was stolen, but admitted he lied to police earlier and made up the story about his friend Jason.
Goglin was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Goglin remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.