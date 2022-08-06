Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was charged by information July 25 with grand theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

