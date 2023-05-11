Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A man who conspired to commit forgery by fictitiously writing checks on the account of a local auto dealer was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer April 27 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Leo Charles Brown, 55, of Rapid City, and Andrew Michael Case, 37, were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 7, 2022 and each charged with two counts of forgery, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; conspiracy to commit forgery, which carries half the punishment of a Class 5 felony; grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft, which carries half the punishment of a Class 4 felony.
Brown pleaded guilty to forgery March 30 and was sentenced April 27 to four years in prison with two years suspended and credit for time served of 48 days. He was also ordered to make restitution of $4,775.65, pay court costs of $116.50, and reimburse Lawrence County $745.40 for court-appointed attorney fees and prosecution costs of $28.40.
The indictment alleges that on July 15, 2022, the defendants entered the agreement to commit forgery with the intent and purpose that fictitious checks drawn on the account of Roughlock Auto in Spearfish be passed to obtain money.
Four different checks are alleged to have been written.
The indictment also alleges that the defendants entered the agreement to commit grand theft with the intent and purpose that by using fictitious checks drawn on the account of Roughlock Auto, they obtained more than $5,000, but less than $100,000. The victim of the theft is listed as Pioneer Bank.
There is still an active warrant out on Case, the co-defendant in the case. As such, he has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
According to information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney Brenda Harvey, Case has two prior felony convictions, which enhances the Class 4 felony to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Previous felony convictions for Case include: Nov. 14, 2011 burglary and Oct. 31, 2013 drugs- unlawful manufacture or deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver, both in the state of Wyoming.
