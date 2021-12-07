Rapid City man pleads not guilty to manslaughter, assault

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges Nov. 30 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Joseph Cava, 41, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 8 and charged with: manslaughter in the second degree, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred May 16. The manslaughter charge alleges that Cava recklessly killed a male victim. The assault charge alleges Cava recklessly caused bodily injury to a female victim.
Cava was also charged by complaint with a stop sign violation Sept. 13 for events that allegedly occurred May 16.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 1:42 p.m. May 16 when Cava, driving a 2017 Ford Transit Van allegedly attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. It collided with a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle which was westbound on Highway 14A. James Hoag, 60, of Black Hawk, was the Harley.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cynthia Hoag, 57, of Black Hawk, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
Information filed in the case indicates Cava was previously convicted of a felony, DUI third offense, Nov. 29, 2012, which enhances the principle felony in this case from a Class 4 felony to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Monday Cava is free on $1,000 bond.
Cava is due back in court Jan. 18, 2022.
