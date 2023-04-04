DEADWOOD – A man who allegedly tried to run the mother of his child off the road, later ramming her vehicle causing disabling damage and fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him March 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Deja Richard Guthmiller, 19, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 15 and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; intentional damage to property in an amount more than $2,500, but less and $5,000, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Because Guthmiller has previously been convicted of a felony, Oct. 28, 2022, discharge of a firearm at structure/motor vehicle in Pennington County, the principal felony in this case has been enhanced to the next more severe class, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Guthmiller was also charged by information Feb. 15 with: stalking as a misdemeanor, failure to provide information, and reckless driving, all Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines per count.
According to court documents, on Jan. 31 at approximately 7:49 p.m., police were dispatched to a female subject, later determined to be the victim, reportedly being chased by Guthmiller, her ex-boyfriend, in a red Chevrolet Suburban near McGuigan Road, traveling toward Tinton Road. Dispatch allegedly advised Guthmiller was attempting to strike the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle and force the victim’s vehicle off the road. Dispatch also advised both parties were separated and there is an active protection order between them.
The victim told police she was being followed by Guthmiller throughout Spearfish, starting at Jonas Boulevard and that she headed toward Sturgis in her vehicle. The victim believed Guthmiller was no longer following her. She returned to Spearfish and attempted to go to her residence. She reportedly saw Guthmiller’s vehicle near her residence and could see him driving his red Suburban. The victim continued traveling on McGuigan Road toward Tinton Road and Guthmiller allegedly began following the victim again. Guthmiller reportedly pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle on the driver side and attempted to force the victim off the road. The victim said she was traveling above the posted speed limit to attempt to evade Guthmiller.
The victim reportedly stopped and attempted to turn around. Guthmiller proceeded past the victim’s vehicle, stopped, and reversed into the victim’s passenger side causing disabling damage. Guthmiller allegedly left the scene in his vehicle. The damage to the victim’s vehicle was estimated to be approximately $3,900.
The victim told police she has a child with Guthmiller.
The Rapid City Police Department made contact with Guthmiller at his residence in Rapid City and placed him under arrest. He was later transported to the Lawrence County Jail and booked.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Guthmiller is free on $15,000 cash surety.
