DEADWOOD – A man who allegedly tried to run the mother of his child off the road, later ramming her vehicle causing disabling damage and fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him March 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Deja Richard Guthmiller, 19, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 15 and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; intentional damage to property in an amount more than $2,500, but less and $5,000, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

