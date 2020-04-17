Rapid City man named as suspect in police-involved shooting

WHITEWOOD — New details have been released about an officer involved shooting at the Sonset gas station in Whitewood Friday.
Whitewood Police Chief Paul Witcraft said that at approximately 11:15 a.m. Friday, an officer responded to a call from the parent of an employee about an individual who was acting erratically at the convenience store.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jaris Roy Kroetch, of Rapid City. Witcraft and said that when the responding officer arrived on scene, Kroetch was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance, at which point, the officer attempted to place Kroetch under arrest.
“He was basically being placed under arrest … for driving under the influence,” Witcraft said.
Witcraft declined to disclose the name of the officer, citing Marsy’s Law.
“We’re not going to release the name just because … we need to go through our process of administrative leave and our policy as far as getting (an) evaluation and briefing and stuff like that,” he said. “And, I think (the officer is) a victim of this, so because of Marcy’s Law we’ll hold off on that.”
Witcraft alleged that Kroetch resisted arrest, broke free from the officer’s custody, and made his way back to his vehicle, where he brandished a knife.
“I don’t want to get too specific on it just until after (the investigation) is done, but the suspect did have a weapon, and that’s when the shot was fired,” he said.
The full incident is under investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Witcraft said the responding officer made several commands for Kroetch to relinquish the knife and step out of the vehicle at gunpoint, the officer fired a single shot, striking him in his upper right thigh while he was sitting in the car.
Witcraft said he was unaware whether Kroetch made any attempt to attack the officer with the knife before the shot was fired.
“I don’t know the full details, that would be with the DCI investigation … I’m going to wait to comment on that until the investigation is fully (concluded),” he said.
After the shot was fired and Kroetch had been subdued, Witcraft said the officer who fired the shot performed first aid until Witcraft and officer Patrick Kaiser arrived on the scene.
“(The officer) did a great job applying the first aid and then Officer Kaiser came and gave some more life-saving first aid, and they did a nice job,” he said.
Witcraft said other responding law enforcement agencies arrived quickly after he and Kaiser got there.
“It was pretty instantaneous,” he said of their arrival.
Kroetch was stabilized on scene, and then transported to Rapid City Monument Hospital to be treated for his injury, which was classified as being serious but not life threatening.
After receiving a warrant to search Kroetch’s vehicle, the Whitewood Police Department charged Kroetch with simple assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“What happens is, we charge him and they bond him out, because he was at the hospital. So Lawrence County bonded him out on those charges,” he said.
Witcraft said once the investigation has concluded, Whitewood police would seek further charges against Kroetch.
Witcraft said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave for the time being and would follow standard protocols before returning to work.
“The first thing we do, obviously, we put them on paid administrative leave, per our policy. Then, they’ll go through a process of debriefing, then we require them to see (a critical incident counselor), and then once the officer goes through that and they’re deemed fit for duty, then they come back to duty,” he explained. “We don’t put an absolute time frame on it, when we’re comfortable, and they’re comfortable coming back to work, then that officer will come back to work.”
Witcraft said that even though the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, it’s important for law enforcement to remain transparent and release as many of the facts as possible to the public without hindering the investigation.
“Whitewood is such a great community … and you just never know who’s coming in town. That’s why we train, and have good officers, and try to keep the people safe.”
