Rapid City man identified as man who drowned at BF Reservoir Friday

BELLE FOURCHE — The man who died Friday evening while jet skiing at the Belle Fourche Reservoir has been identified as Joshua Richard Weiss, 33.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the Butte County Dispatch Center received a 911 reporting an individual in the water. Upon law enforcement’s arrival to the scene, several individuals were preforming CPR the unresponsive Weiss.
Preliminary information indicates that Weiss and a female were on a jet ski approximately 100 to 200 yards from shore when they both fell off the jet ski. The female was able to hold on to the jet ski, but Weiss was not.
Several individuals from shore observed what had occurred and attempted to get to Weiss. Upon arriving at the location, Weiss had gone under water and was pulled to the surface. He was then transported to the shoreline where CPR was begun.
The Belle Fourche Ambulance Service arrived and transported Weiss to the Spearfish Monument Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
This incident is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.
Members of the Bureau of Land Management, Butte County Sheriff's Office, Belle Fourche
Fire Department and Search and Rescue, and the Belle Fourche Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
